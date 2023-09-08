Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. ("GEHI" or the "Company") (NYSE: GEHI), a leading early childhood education service provider in China and Singapore, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023.
The Company's Acquisition of eLMTree and Divestiture of its PRC Business
The Company announced on April 18, 2023, that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 18, 2023, with Bright Sunlight Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger Sub"), Best Assistant Education Online Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Best Assistant") and a controlled subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0777, "NetDragon"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, and solely for purposes of certain named sections thereof, NetDragon. It is contemplated that Best Assistant will transfer the education business of NetDragon outside of the PRC to Elmtree Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares ("eLMTree") and currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Assistant. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into eLMTree with eLMTree continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger").
Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Divestiture Agreement") with Rainbow Companion, Inc. (the "Divestiture Purchaser"), a purchaser consortium formed by Joy Year Limited, Bloom Star Limited, Ascendent Rainbow (Cayman) Limited (and its affiliates), Trump Creation Limited and China Growth Capital Limited. Pursuant to the Divestiture Agreement, immediately prior to the Closing, the Company will transfer all its education business in China to the Divestiture Purchaser (the "Divestiture"). Upon completion of the Divestiture, the Company will cease to operate any education business in China.
As the Company will divest its China business, the Company's China operations and its associated assets and liabilities have been reclassified as discontinued operations in the financial results. After the Divestiture, the Company's Singapore operations and its associated assets and liabilities will continue to remain with the Company. As the Merger has not closed, the financial information of eLMTree is not included in the Company's financial results for the first six months of 2023. For the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information which presents the combined financial information of the Company following the Divestiture and eLMTree after giving effect to the Merger, please refer to the proxy statement for extraordinary general meeting of the Company that was included in our current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.
First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results
- Net revenues from continuing operations were US$18.0 million, compared with US$15.3 million for the first six months of 2022.
- Gross profit from continuing operations was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the first six months of 2022.
- Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.5 million, compared with US$26.8 million of net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of GEHI for the same period of 2022.
First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues from Continuing Operations
Net revenues from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$18.0 million, an increase of 17.9% from US$15.3 million for the same period of 2022.
Revenues from kindergarten services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$9.5 million, an increase of 18.5% from US$8.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from kindergarten services was primarily due to a 3.3% increase in the average number of students from 1,412 to 1,459, and a 14.7% increase in the average tuition and fees from US$933 to US$1,070 during the comparison periods.
Revenues from student care center services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$7.8 million, an increase of 17.1% from US$6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from student care center services was primarily due to a 18.5% increase in the average number of students from 5,757 to 6,820.
Revenues from franchise services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$0.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from US$0.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from franchise services was primarily due to an increase in the number of franchise facilities.
Cost of Revenues of Continuing Operations
Cost of revenues of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$15.3 million, compared with US$14.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost.
Gross Profit from Continuing Operations
Gross profit from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period last year.
Operating Expenses of Continuing Operations
Total operating expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$6.0 million, compared with US$3.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses of continuing operations were US$5.8 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$3.1 million for the same period last year.
Selling expenses of continuing operations were US$0.3 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$0.2 million for the same period last year.
General and administrative expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$5.7 million, compared with US$3.0 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses of continuing operations were US$5.5 million for the first six months of 2023, an increase of 90.9% from US$2.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the increase in transaction cost related to the Merger.
Operating Loss from Continuing Operations
Operating loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.3 million, compared with US$2.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.1 million, compared with US$2.1 million for the same period last year.
Net Loss from Continuing Operations
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.
Basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.59, compared with both of US$0.79 for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.49 compared with both of US$0.69 for the same period of 2022.
EBITDA[4] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.6 million, compared with negative US$0.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.4 million, compared with US$31.0 thousand for the same period of 2022.
Net Income/loss from Discontinued Operations
Loss from discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.4 million, compared with US$4.1 million for the same period last year. Gain on disposal of discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was nil, compared with US$30.5 million for the same period of 2022. This was primarily because the company divested its directly operated kindergarten business and recognized $30.5 million disposal gain in the first half of 2022, while the Divestiture announced on April 18, 2023 has not complete in the first half of 2023 and the company has not recognized any gains from the Divestiture.
Net Income/loss
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.5 million, compared with US$26.8 million of net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. This was primarily due to the decrease of US$30.5 million disposal gain the Company recognized from discontinued operation in the first half of 2022.
Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$3.15, compared with both US$19.11 of basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$2.93, compared with both US$19.42 of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the same period of 2022.
EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$3.3 million, compared with US$36.3 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US3.0 million, compared with US$36.8 million for the same period of 2022.
[1] Adjusted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[2] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[4] EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
About Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as RYB Education, Inc.) is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built itself into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. GEHI's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest.
We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: 86-10-8767-5752
E-mail: ir@geh.com.cn
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
June 30,
2023
December 31,
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
19,753
20,510
Accounts receivable, net
1,097
658
Inventories
103
96
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
661
691
Amount due from related parties
526
504
Current assets for discontinued operations
12,260
18,786
Total current assets
34,400
41,245
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,979
4,780
Intangible assets, net
5,614
5,647
Deferred tax assets
33
34
Other non-current assets
1,545
1,354
Prepayments to related parties
1,076
1,009
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,589
5,559
Non-current assets for discontinued operations
17,839
21,045
Total assets
70,075
80,673
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Prepayments from customers, current portion
32
53
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third
5,068
3,670
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities –
344
232
Income tax payable
835
949
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
2,807
2,928
Deferred revenue, current portion
400
892
Current liabilities for discontinued operations
19,540
23,509
Total current liabilities
29,026
32,233
Non-current liabilities:
Other non-current liabilities
3,509
3,604
Deferred income tax liabilities
950
959
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
1,943
2,468
Non-current liabilities for discontinued operations
13,314
16,510
Total liabilities
48,742
55,774
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
281
111
Equity
Ordinary shares
29
29
Treasury stock
(6,897)
(7,445)
Additional paid-in capital
134,828
135,060
Statutory reserve
5,293
5,293
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,005)
(1,625)
Accumulated deficit
(111,512)
(107,059)
Total Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
20,736
24,253
Non-controlling interest
316
535
Total equity
21,052
24,788
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity
70,075
80,673
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Six months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Net revenues:
Services
Services-third parties
17,891
15,188
Services-related parties
36
54
Total services revenues
17,927
15,242
Products
Products-third parties
91
42
Total products revenues
91
42
Total net revenues
18,018
15,284
Cost of revenues:
Services
15,270
14,198
Products
57
37
Total cost of revenues
15,327
14,235
Gross profit
2,691
1,049
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
285
227
General and administrative expenses
5,687
3,046
Total operating expenses
5,972
3,273
Operating loss from continuing operations
(3,281)
(2,224)
Government subsidy income
1,199
1,095
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations
(2,082)
(1,129)
Less: Income tax benefits
-
(3)
Net loss from continuing operations
(2,082)
(1,126)
Discontinued operations
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(2,401)
(4,146)
Gain on disposal, net of income taxes
-
30,537
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of
income taxes
(2,401)
26,391
Net (loss) income
(4,483)
25,265
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from
continuing operations
167
(18)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest from
discontinued operations
(197)
(1,550)
Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.
(4,453)
26,833
Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic
and diluted
Net loss from continuing operations
(0.08)
(0.04)
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(0.08)
1.00
Net (loss) income
(0.16)
0.96
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic
and diluted (Note 1)
Net loss from continuing operations
(1.59)
(0.79)
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(1.56)
19.90
Net (loss) income
(3.15)
19.11
Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)
income per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
28,234,094
28,078,124
Note 1：Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Six months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Net (loss) income
(4,483)
25,265
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation
(251)
(2411)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(4,734)
22,854
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-
(49)
(1,928)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
(4,685)
24,782
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Operating loss from continuing
(3,281)
(2,224)
Share-based compensation expenses on
142
142
Adjusted operating loss from continuing
(3,139)
(2,082)
Net loss from continuing operations
(2,249)
(1,108)
Net (loss) income from discontinued
(2,204)
27,941
Net (loss) income attributable to
(4,453)
26,833
Share-based compensation expenses on
142
142
Share-based compensation expenses on
175
293
Adjusted net loss from continuing
(2,107)
(966)
Adjusted net (loss) income from
(2,029)
28,234
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable
(4,136)
27,268
Net loss from continuing operations
(2,082)
(1,126)
Net (loss) income from discontinued
(2,401)
26,391
Net (loss) income
(4,483)
25,265
Add: Income tax benefits on continuing
-
(3)
Income tax expenses on discontinued
292
6,667
Depreciation of property, plant and
494
1,018
Depreciation of property, plant and
415
3,393
EBITDA from continuing operations
(1,588)
(111)
EBITDA from discontinued operations
(1,694)
36,451
EBITDA
(3,282)
36,340
Share-based compensation expenses on
142
142
Share-based compensation expenses on
175
293
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing
(1,446)
31
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued
(1,519)
36,744
Adjusted EBITDA
(2,965)
36,775
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable
Net loss from continuing operations
(1.59)
(0.79)
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(1.56)
19.90
Net (loss) income
(3.15)
19.11
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS
Net loss from continuing operations
(1.49)
(0.69)
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(1.44)
20.11
Net (loss) income
(2.93)
19.42
Weighted average shares used in
28,234,094
28,078,124
Weighted average shares used in
28,234,094
28,078,124
Adjusted (loss) net income per share
Net loss from continuing operations
(0.07)
(0.03)
Net (loss) income from discontinued
(0.08)
1.00
Net (loss) income
(0.15)
0.97
Note 1：Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.
View original content:
SOURCE Gravitas Education Holdings Inc.