Pavilion and The Arbinger Institute Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Professional Development and Support Revenue Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, and The Arbinger Institute, a leading provider of leadership development and culture transformation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that expands access to the expertise and resources that help high-growth professionals unlock their full potential.

Pavilion is a private membership organization for go-to-market (GTM) leaders, CEOs and their teams. (PRNewswire)

With this collaboration, Pavilion University, which delivers a comprehensive and interactive learning experience for Pavilion's 10,000+ members, will be seamlessly integrated with The Arbinger Institute's exclusive 10-week live leadership training course to provide members with a more holistic professional development experience.

"We are excited to partner with Arbinger Institute," said Sam Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Pavilion. "Their leadership programs are world-renowned, and we believe that this partnership will provide our members with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their careers. We are also looking forward to collaborating with Arbinger on co-marketing activities that will help us reach a wider audience."

Pavilion, founded in 2016, has established itself as an international membership platform that offers community-powered learning to revenue leaders. Through Pavilion University, private moderated peer groups, and in-person events, Pavilion provides structured training and a supportive network for current and aspiring leaders. The partnership with The Arbinger Institute further strengthens Pavilion's commitment to empowering professionals and driving their growth.

"Arbinger and Pavilion share the same mission of helping professionals realize their true potential and lead effectively, so this is a natural partnership," said Mitch Warner, CEO and Managing Partner of The Arbinger Institute. "Pavillion's community of revenue leaders is well aligned with Arbinger's focus of bringing humanity to the workplace by cultivating leaders who are committed to building people-centric cultures -and we know it has a real impact on companies."

Studies show that more than 70% of organizational change efforts fail. Arbinger focuses on helping participants better understand, address and change their mindset to ensure successful outcomes. And Arbinger studies show that a change in mindset is the most effective way to achieve desired results. For over four decades, the Arbinger Institute has helped individuals and organizations around the globe achieve drastically improved results by changing mindset.



This strategic partnership between Pavilion and The Arbinger Institute signifies a commitment to empowering revenue leaders, promoting excellence, and facilitating growth within the professional community. By leveraging their respective expertise, resources, and networks, Pavilion and Arbinger are poised to deliver unparalleled opportunities for individuals to excel in their careers and drive success for their organizations.

To learn more about Pavilion or become a member, please visit joinpavilion.com. For additional information about The Arbinger Institute, please visit arbinger.com.

About Pavilion

Pavilion is the leading global community for revenue executives. We bring together the brightest minds in sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations to learn, connect, and grow. Our mission is to help revenue leaders achieve their full potential and build high-performing organizations.

About Arbinger Institute

The Arbinger Institute's proven training and coaching methods help leaders transform their cultures by enabling the shift in mindset that leads to exceptional results. Whether you're interested in leadership development, building a high-performing team, or transforming your entire organization, we'll show you how to create the mindset transformation that is the key to driving lasting change.

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen Booth

SVP Marketing & Member Experience

Pavilion

kathleen@joinpavilion.com

+1 410-271-6394

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pavilion