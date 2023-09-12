Dutch Bros to hold annual Buck for Kids giveback

$1 from every drink sold will go toward funding brighter futures

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros and its customers are joining together to support local youth organizations! On Friday, September 15, at all 750+ Dutch Bros locations, $1 from every drink sold will go toward funding brighter futures and supporting youth in our communities.

Each Buck for Kids nonprofit partner is chosen by our local operators and their crews. This year, partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Boys and Girls Club of America, Special Olympics and more. (PRNewswire)

"On a daily basis, we see the positive impact young people can have in our society," said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros. "Fostering their continued development and growth to help them fully achieve all they dream is something special. It wouldn't be possible without our amazing nonprofit partners and we're stoked to support all they do through Buck for Kids!"

Each Buck for Kids nonprofit partner is chosen by our local operators and their crews. This year, partners include Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Boys and Girls Club of America, Special Olympics and more. Dutch Bros is excited to continue making a massive difference and raise as much as possible this year!

Buck for Kids happens every year as one of Dutch Bros' three company wide giveback days. Next up is Dutch Luv in February, so keep an eye out for the date!

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

