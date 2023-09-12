H2 MEET 2023 is set to host its largest-ever event at KINTEX for 3 days starting from September 13

Meet the present and future of the global hydrogen industry

To be held at KINTEX 1 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province from Wednesday, September 13 to Friday, September 15

303 companies and institutions in various fields, including hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization, from 18 countries around the world will participate in the event

About 180 speakers from home and abroad will be attending the largest-ever conference with sessions, including 'Leaders Summit', 'Country Day' and 'Tech Talk'

'Country Day' will take place with the participation of 6 countries, including the Netherlands , Sweden , Canada and Australia , to share global hydrogen policies and create networking opportunities

It features 3 global award categories to discover domestic and international hydrogen innovative technologies and facilitate networking opportunities

GOYANG, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'H 2 MEET 2023', the world's largest hydrogen industry exhibition, will host its largest-ever event at KINTEX 1 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province for 3 days from Wednesday, September 13 to Friday, September 15.

This exhibition is hosted by the H 2 MEET Organizing Committee* (Chaired by Nam-hoon Kang, Chairman of Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, hereinafter referred to as the Organizing Committee), organized by the Organizing Committee, KOTRA and KINTEX, and supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Science and ICT and Goyang Convention and Visitors Bureau. The main sponsors are: Chevron, TÜV Rheinland, BP, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation, FORVIA and Korea Conformity Laboratories.

* Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, H2KOREA, Hydrogen Energy Network, Korea Energy Agency, Korea Industry Alliance Forum

H 2 MEET 2023 will bring together 303 companies and institutions from 18 countries around the world in three sectors: Hydrogen Production*, Hydrogen Storage/Distribution** and Hydrogen Utilization***. Overall participation increased by roughly 26 percent compared to the previous year's event.

* Water electrolysis, carbon capture, renewable energy (wind power, nuclear energy), etc. ** Hydrogen charging station, hydrogen tank, liquefied/gas, pipeline, distribution (sea & land), safety, etc. *** Mobility, fuel cells, steel/chemical industries, etc.

This year's event will feature exhibition booths from Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, POSCO Group, Hanwha Group, Korea Zinc, Kolon Group, Hyosung Group, SeAH Group and Doosan Group, while foreign companies such as RWE Renewables (Germany), Air Products (U.S.), Bronkhorst (Netherlands), KraftPowercon (Sweden) and Forvia (France) have confirmed their participation.

In addition, many domestic and foreign government agencies and public corporations, including Jeonnam Techno Park, DSC (Daejeon, Sejong, Chungnam) Regional Innovation Platform, Korea Institute of Energy Research, Korea Gas Safety Corporation and embassies of the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Colombia in Korea, will participate in the event.

The largest-ever international conference to be held to revitalize the hydrogen economy through technologies

At H 2 MEET 2023, 'H 2 MEET Conference 2023' will be held to share trends in the global hydrogen industry and identify the latest technology trends along with exhibitions of cutting-edge hydrogen technologies and products showcased by 303 companies and institutions.

In particular, this year's conference will be the largest ever of its kind with over 180 domestic and foreign speakers, including global hydrogen industry leaders, policy makers and professionals, participating in the exhibition. It consists of three sessions: 'Leaders Summit', 'Country Day' and 'Tech Talk'.

1. 'Leaders Summit': Share the vision of the hydrogen industry and discuss policies for a sustainable future

First, 'Leaders Summit' will be held on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15 so that global leaders can share their vision for a sustainable future and discuss hydrogen policies and prospects for each country. On Thursday, September 14, starting with keynote speeches by hydrogen experts from global companies, a panel discussion will be held under the topic: "Ramping Up Hydrogen Economy with Cutting-Edge Technology". With the participation of 8 GHIAA (Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance) member countries, including the Netherlands, Australia and Argentina, GHIAA's general meeting and forum will also be held on the same day.

* GHIAA (Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance): A consultative body with 20 members among hydrogen industry associations in Korea, the United States, Canada and the EU

In addition, on Friday, September 15, global hydrogen companies will give presentations on two topics: "Advanced Technologies for Clean Hydrogen"; and "Accelerating the Hydrogen Utilization". A special panel session co-hosted by the Organizing Committee and the Automobile Writers' Association of Korea (Chairman Hee-soo Kang, abbreviated as AWAK) will also be held on this day.

2. 'Country Day': Share hydrogen policies and seek cooperation among leading countries in the hydrogen industry

With the participation of many high-ranking officials, including ministers and vice ministers from around the world, Country Day, which was first introduced last year and came to be recognized as a venue for cooperation and collaboration in hydrogen policies among countries, will also be held during the exhibition.

This year, six countries, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada and Australia, will attend and present their country's hydrogen policies and plans of companies representing the hydrogen industry at 'Country Day': the Netherlands (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) and Australia (1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) on Wednesday, September 13; Sweden (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), Canada (10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) and Colombia (2:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.) on Thursday, September 14; and Germany (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) on Friday, September 15. Various officials from each country's government, companies and institutions will participate in each session.

3. 'Tech Talk': Grasp the latest technology trends in the global hydrogen industry

Lastly, participants can learn more about the hydrogen industry value chain's latest technologies at Tech Talk, which will be held during the event from Wednesday, September 13 to Friday, September 15.

On Wednesday, September 13, 'Rystad Energy' and 'EN2CORE Technology' will give presentations under the topic: "Tech Insight". Tech Talk will take place with the participation of 'AP Green', 'ACTCO', and 'CarbonNet Project' under the topic of "Hydrogen Production and Fuel Cell" on Thursday, September 14. On Friday, September 15, companies, including 'CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization)', 'HORIBA' and 'AHN Materials', will give presentations on the topic of 'Hydrogen Storage & Distribution'.

The award ceremony for global technologies and products has grown to discover innovative technologies transforming the hydrogen industry

Based on the premise that the mass adoption and development of the hydrogen industry starts with technological innovation, like last year, the Organizing Committee is running 'H 2 Innovation Award', 'Best Product Media Award' and 'Global Media Pick' to discover domestic and foreign companies with innovative technologies in the hydrogen industry and facilitate technological exchanges across the industry.

First, H 2 Innovation Award selects the most outstanding companies, from small to mid-sized to large companies and startups based on hydrogen-related technologies, in three categories, including 1. hydrogen production, 2. hydrogen storage & distribution and 3. hydrogen utilization, and holds an award ceremony. Currently, 11 companies have made it to the finals, and the top 8* outstanding companies will be selected and announced at the award ceremony on Wednesday, September 13. At Tech Talk, outstanding companies will have an opportunity to introduce their innovative technologies through presentations on September 13 and 14.

* 1 Grand Prize winner, 3 Best Prize winners (from each category), 4 Excellent Prize winners (regardless of categories)

Moreover, the Organizing Committee has increased the public's confidence by co-hosting 'Best Product Media Award', which was first introduced last year and received an enthusiastic response, with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association (Chairman Dae-yeol Choi, KAJA) this year. For this award, journalists who covered the stories of the participating companies will select the winners* based on audience response, market potential, technological innovation, etc., and the results will be announced after the end of the exhibition.

* 1 Best Pick (Grand Prize) winner, 2 Excellent Pick (Best Prize) winners

And last but not the least, for 'Global Media Pick', foreign journalists will select 'Best of H 2 MEET 2023 products to watch this year', and the winners will have the opportunity to promote their products via foreign media outlets. Outstanding technologies for each media will be selected and announced after the end of the exhibition.

In addition, the Organizing Committee plans to hold a variety of forums and seminars, including 1st Clean Hydrogen Policy Forum (September 13), H 2 CDC 2023 (September 13-14), H 2 MEET Industry Development Forum (September 14), Seminar About the Special Act on the Promotion of Distributed Energy (September 14), and Clean Hydrogen Methodology & Industry Value Chain Seminar (September 15).

Plus, 'Global Business Trade Meeting' hosted by KOTRA and the Organizing Committee will be held at the exhibition hall during the event to revitalize the business of 'hydrogen-specialized companies' and expand global exports. Along with H2KOREA, it plans to operate a PR center where visitors from home and abroad can learn about the Korean hydrogen industry, showcasing Korea's policies and vision for hydrogen.

H 2 MEET's exhibition opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and the admission fees are KRW 15,000 for adults; KRW 5,000 for university/college students, soldiers, seniors, the disabled and veterans; and free for high school students and younger. Along with H 2 MEET, K-BATTERY SHOW 2023 will be held at KINTEX 1 during the same period.

