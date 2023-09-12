The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is proud to be selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List. This is Penn Mutual's first time being named to this prestigious list. Penn Mutual is ranked among the top 50 organizations and proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"The passion of our employees fuels our success. This recognition acknowledges their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving the long-term best interests of our policyholders," said Dave O'Malley, president and chief executive officer. "We celebrate this moment and thank Great Place To Work® and Fortune for recognizing our special culture and organization."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in finance is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of more than 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

From Fortune. ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

