Anthology Earns Microsoft Business Applications 2023/2024 Inner Circle Award for Third Consecutive Year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, has achieved the 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award for the third straight year. Membership in this group is based on sales achievements that rank Anthology at the top of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are thrilled to once again receive the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award for the valuable solutions we provide our clients," said Anthology Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Partnerships Rob Sparks. "The award is an acknowledgement of our commitment to help learners and educators achieve their goals through Anthology's purpose-built solution suite for higher education. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, institutions around the world benefit from scalable, secure solutions that seamlessly integrate into their existing educational ecosystem."

Anthology delivers solutions that help higher education institutions personalize learning journeys, improve efficiencies and operations, and bolster recruitment and enrollment programs. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft for cloud services, business intelligence, and productivity, Anthology maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, services and unparalleled value to its customers. In July, Anthology announced its incorporation of Microsoft's generative AI capabilities into its ecosystem of EdTech solutions.

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions" said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Anthology for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

Anthology was also awarded Inner Circle membership in 2021/2022 and 2022/2023. The award recognizes Outstanding Achievements in EdTech and Anthology's rank in the echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners.

