BackBox Announces Strategic Partnership and Product Integration with Paessler AG

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BackBox , the world's most trusted network automation company, today announced a strategic partnership with Paessler AG, the monitoring experts for IT infrastructures and networks. In addition, BackBox and Paessler PRTG now work together seamlessly to support enterprise and MSP network operations teams. This integration will reduce the overall mean time to resolution when network issues are discovered.

"We're very excited to have the opportunity to offer current and future BackBox customers this valuable integration, whether their solution is on-prem or in the cloud," said Josh Stephens, CTO of BackBox. "Paessler PRTG is a highly scalable, robust, and feature-rich product that is also one of the most widely distributed network monitoring platforms for both enterprises and Managed Services Providers alike."

According to Gartner , 25% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities by 2025, an increase from less than 8% in early 2022. This is driving the need for NetOps teams to adopt automation as part of the Network Operations Center (NOC) stack. With this integration, NOCs and Network Operations teams can now access device configuration data from within the PRTG monitoring dashboard and quickly automate the resolution of identified issues, reducing MTTR and improving network availability and performance.

BackBox replaces vendor-specific device managers with one multivendor network automation platform, providing network operations teams with an aggregated view of their network. It also empowers NetOps teams to diagnose and remediate network issues that span multiple device types, which are common in today's modern, multi-cloud networks.

The combination of PRTG and BackBox provides channel partners the opportunity to offer a best-in-breed solution to network operations teams that combines world-class network monitoring capabilities with the most reliable and secure network automation platform. The companies already have joint customers using both products, strong overlap in device support and coverage, and are also highly scalable.

"BackBox provides a quick and easy way for administrators to collect, validate and store the configs of all their networking equipment, and rapidly restore them, should things go wrong," said Simon Bell, Paessler AG Alliances Technology Consultant. "Like PRTG, BackBox supports both physical and virtual equipment. It's also inherently designed to be multitenant, making it an ideal tool for MSPs, with all the security and segmentation controls required by such teams."

"This partnership and integration with the Germany-based Paessler AG is another way that BackBox is committed to supporting enterprises and managed service providers in EMEA and across the world," said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. "We have many highly developed channel relationships in the region including a recent partnership with CMS Distribution in the UK and Ireland. While BackBox has been doing business in EMEA since 2009, we are looking forward to hosting our first EMEA Customer Advisory Group at the end of this year."

To learn more about securing backups with BackBox and PRTG, review " How to set up BackBox with PRTG " by Paessler AG's Simon Bell and try BackBox in your PRTG environmen t.

About BackBox

BackBox is a Network and Security Device Automation Platform that supports over 180 vendors, with thousands of pre-built automations and a scripting-free way to build new ones. Enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust BackBox to automate and audit anything an admin could do manually, with reliable automations that are flexible, scalable, and contextually aware. From backups and OS updates to configuration compliance, BackBox gives you confidence that your automations will deliver the expected outcome every time. To learn more, visit www.backbox.com/product .

