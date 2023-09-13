Corteva Agriscience Launches Breakthrough Innovation to Control Crop-damaging Nematodes, Protect Natural Soil Health

Award-winning chemistry Reklemel™ active is latest addition to company's portfolio of sustainable innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-parasitic nematodes are microscopic organisms found in soil that feed on the roots of plants. Because they are notoriously difficult for farmers to identify and control, plant-parasitic nematodes represent a significant constraint to the delivery of global food security, causing damage estimated at or exceeding $80 billion per year.1

To address this significant, global challenge, Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) has launched Reklemel™ active, a new nematicide to help protect a wide variety of food and row crops from plant-parasitic nematode damage without disrupting the healthy balance of beneficial organisms in soil. Reklemel active was discovered and developed by Corteva and is the result of more than a decade of research and investment.

"The future of global farming – and our ability to feed a growing population – rests on innovation. Reklemel demonstrates how Corteva deploys innovation to help farmers meet critical challenges to feed the world," said Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business, Corteva Agriscience.

Reklemel received a Reduced Risk designation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to the product's ability to selectively target plant-parasitic nematodes, its lower use rates than older nematicides, and its highly favorable environmental and toxicological profile as compared to alternatives. Reklemel is one of the first new active ingredients to be registered under EPA's updated policy incorporating Endangered Species Act assessments into the pesticide registration process.

Reklemel also received the National Association of Manufacturers' Sustainability and the Circular Economy Award in recognition that it, through lower use-rates, enables the potential to avoid more than 500M Kg of CO 2 - equivalent emissions over the next five years.2

Salibro™ nematicide with Reklemel™ active will be available in the United States, India and Mexico beginning in late 2023, and is currently available for sale in Canada and Australia. Additional registrations are planned globally, including in the European Union, subject to regulatory approvals.

Reklemel is the latest advance brought to market by Corteva to help farmers increase yields, meet climate and other challenges, and ultimately strengthen global food security. Corteva invests nearly $4 million every single day in research and development. In 2022, the company launched more than 180 new crop protection products globally and advanced nine new active ingredients in its R&D pipeline.

About Reklemel

Reklemel active can be applied pre-plant, at-plant or in-crop and protects a wide range of annual and perennial crop groups, including fruiting vegetables, cucurbits, root and tuber vegetables, fruits and nuts, field row crops, small fruits, and berries. Farmers who use Reklemel active in combination with cultural, mechanical, and biological management practices as part of an Integrated Pest Management strategy can increase yield potential and reduce quality losses associated with plant-parasitic nematode damage, reduce environmental impact compared to many alternative nematicides, and help preserve beneficial organisms critical to soil health.

Reklemel is one of the first new active ingredients to be registered under EPA's updated policy incorporating Endangered Species Act assessments into the pesticide registration process. As part of these assessments, EPA evaluates the potential effects of labeled uses of a pesticide on listed species and their habitats, and initiates ESA consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service, as appropriate. EPA's work to establish and implement this new process is an important step toward regulatory certainty for farmers and others who rely on important pesticide technology, while also helping protect listed species and their habitats.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry- leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

1 (Nicol et al., 2011)

2 Pending regulatory approvals.

