VTech® Expands Baby Line with New Additions

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of new additions to its engaging baby line. Featuring a play tunnel, tummy time pillow and interactive baby toys, this expanded collection encourages little ones as they make new discoveries and reach developmental milestones.

VTech® 2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum™ (PRNewswire)

"Every day is a new adventure for babies as they explore the world around them," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We love creating toys that help little ones grow and discover new skills, whether they're exploring their senses with our Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale or progressing from tummy time to crawling through our 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun."

The 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun™ introduces babies to a world of discovery with developmental toys and activities for different stages of their growth. Dive into fun with the cuddly Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale™, nurturing baby's senses of touch, sight and sound with an interactive whale that teaches first words for animals, numbers, colors and shapes. The Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow™ encourages muscle development while entertaining with textures, sounds and lights. When curious kids want to drum up excitement, they can sit, discover, crawl and explore activities with the 2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum™.

The 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun and Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale are available at retailers nationwide. The Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow and 2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum are available exclusively at Walmart. Highlights of the newest items include:

6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun™: From tummy time to tunnel time, the 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun™ keeps little ones engaged and encourages development through six stages of play. Laying under the arch, babies will love batting at the dangling toys and treating their eyes to a rainbow of colors and animals. Get a tummy-time workout on the soft mat while pressing the animal buttons on the light-up piano. Unclip the six sensory toys from the arch to attach to strollers and fit into diaper bags for kids to crinkle, rattle and spin on the go. Zebra can't wait to play! Attach the piano to the zebra to help build baby's core while they're sitting. Ready for an adventure? Encourage crawling by clipping the sensory toys throughout the three-foot tunnel. The piano's three play modes with progressive levels encourage kids to play independently while building vocabulary about animals, numbers and colors. Playing in this tunnel is far from boring! (Ages birth +; MSRP: $64.99)

Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale™: Dive into exploring the senses! With multiple textures, a light-up heart and five piano keys, the Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale™ gives baby a sea of wonders to explore. Nurture their senses of touch, sight and sound to help promote baby's brain development. Five soft piano keys introduce first words for animals, numbers, colors and shapes with music. Soft velour, chunky corduroy, silky ribbons, satin buttons and crinkly fabrics help develop the sense of touch. The high-contrast fish, peek-a-boo mirror and light-up heart encourage visual exploration. Press the light-up heart to hear whale facts and songs. Hear bubbly ocean sounds, splashes, songs and melodies with the soft music and ocean buttons. Let's explore the deep blue sea! (Ages birth +; MSRP: $27.99)

Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow™: Only at Walmart! The Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow™ keeps your little deer developing and discovering from tummy time to toddler! Strengthen neck, back and tummy muscles with this comfy tummy-time fawn that baby can lie on as they explore colors, textures and more. Clip the peek-a-boo mirror and rattle to a stroller or diaper bag to bring entertainment on the go. When baby can sit, nestle them next to the fawn so they can explore the piano and multiple textures as they work core muscles. Explore first words for colors, shapes, numbers and insects with the musical take-along piano. Fawn-tastic! Hand washable with removable components. (Ages birth +; MSRP: $29.99)

2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum™: Only at Walmart! Drum up discoveries with the 2-in-1 Roll & Discover Roller Drum™. Curious kids can sit and explore five activity areas that introduce animals and numbers with songs and playful phrases. The zebra has black and white stripes! Get little fingers moving with gears to turn, rollers to spin and a slider to slide. Make your own music with different drum sounds, rattling beads and sound effects. Ready to roll? Push the drum and motion-activated sounds and music reward little ones and encourage them to crawl after it. (Ages 3+ months; MSRP: $19.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

VTech® 6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun™ (PRNewswire)

VTech® Snuggle & Discover Baby Whale™ (PRNewswire)

VTech® Prop & Play Tummy Time Pillow™ (PRNewswire)

