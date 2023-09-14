Aidentified Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Aidentified enables joint customers to extract valuable customer insights for improved decision-making via 1st party data enrichment on Snowflake's Data Cloud.

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified today announced that it has been recognized as "One to watch" in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Discover Strongest Paths to New Wealth Executives and Prospects (PRNewsfoto/aidentified) (PRNewswire)

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud has enabled marketing professionals to model and enrich their first-party data directly in the Data Cloud without the need to move or copy that data elsewhere," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Aidentified's unique dataset and innovative approach within Snowflake qualified them as one to watch in the Identity and Onboarders category due to their demonstrated customer success. We look forward to observing their continued momentum in empowering our joint customers."

Aidentified was identified in Snowflake's report as "One to Watch" in the Identity and Onboarders category.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the value our data enrichment services bring to our joint customers," said Stephen Marshall, EVP, Data Insights for Aidentified. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to help drive improved outcomes for our clients through customer analytics and hyper-targeted audience and segment creation."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and 1st party data enrichment, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to make better decisions based on client and prospect analytics.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aidentified