CHARLIZE THERON, CHRIS ROCK, DAYMOND JOHN, EDDIE IZZARD, KATIE HOLMES, LIZA KOSHY, NATASHA LYONNE, NOMZAMO MBATHA AND VLADIMIR DUTHIERS TO TAKE THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL STAGE ON SEPTEMBER 23

CHARLIZE THERON, CHRIS ROCK, DAYMOND JOHN, EDDIE IZZARD, KATIE HOLMES, LIZA KOSHY, NATASHA LYONNE, NOMZAMO MBATHA AND VLADIMIR DUTHIERS TO TAKE THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL STAGE ON SEPTEMBER 23

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the U.N., Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development of Norway, and José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste and Advocates Helena and Nina Gualinga and Moj Mahdara to lead calls for an end to extreme poverty

Watch the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on ABC, ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Mediacorp, SABC, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps, YouTube and more

Proudly Presented by Citi and Cisco, and Supported by Global Partners Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE, and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation and iHeartMedia

Join the Global Movement Ending Extreme Poverty: Earn tickets to Global Citizen Festival by taking action on the Global Citizen app and at www.globalcitizen.org

Press Kit: Click here for artwork

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will broadcast live to the world on Saturday, September 23 from New York City's Central Park, where 60 thousand global citizens, along with the world's leading artists and advocates, will gather for a day of action and advocacy for equity, for the planet, for food and for jobs, to end extreme poverty NOW, as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly.

Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Eddie Izzard, Katie Holmes, Liza Koshy, Natasha Lyonne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Vladimir Duthiers are set to join the line-up that will take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian Minister of Development and Cooperation; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organisation; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO, Dubai Cares; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait; and leading advocates Brianna Fruean, Helena and Nina Gualinga and Moj Mahdara will lead the charge, calling for systemic change for the world's most marginalized populations.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jung Kook and Anitta, with performances from Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids. Previously announced participants include: Governor Helder Barbalho and State Secretary for Indigenous People Puyr Tembé from the Brazilian State of Pará, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, Sophia Bush, and renowned advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, Xiye Bastida and Wangari Kuria.

"To have a powerhouse of broadcasters and streamers taking the Global Citizen movement to the whole world on September 23 presents a significant opportunity to drive action in this critically important year for social change," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen. "We couldn't be happier to have truly inspiring world leaders taking the stage alongside Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Katie Holmes and Eddie Izzard and this year's sensational line up. It's going to be an unforgettable day in Central Park."

WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 4:00pm EST

WHERE: The Great Lawn of Central Park, New York City

HOW TO WATCH: The 2023 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcast and streamed to the world on ABC News Live, Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Facebook, HBO Max, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Instagram, Mediacorp, SABC, TikTok, TimesLIVE, TNT, TV3, Veeps, YouTube, the Global Citizen app and www.globalcitizen.org . A primetime special, Global Citizen Festival 2023, will air on ABC on Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 pm EST.

Viewers can join the movement and take action on the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting at www.globalcitizen.org .

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Global Partners are Accenture, Delta Air Lines, P&G, TimesLIVE and Verizon; Campaign Partners Bridgewater Associates, Motsepe Foundation and World Wide Technology; with Live Nation, iHeartMedia, and Location Partner New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The Global Citizen Festival broadcast is produced by Done and Dusted.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: AIM Group, Altermark, Arena Holdings, Atmosphere TV, Bandsintown, Bella Naija, Billboard, Billboard Mexico, Branded Cities, Captivate, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, Grupo De Haro, GSTV, Interstate Outdoor, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, Spotify, Trooh Media, Vanguard Media, Variety, VIBE, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal and Zikoko; and the support of in-kind partners: Impossible Foods and PATH Water.

For more information visit globalcitizenfestival.com , download the Global Citizen app , and follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

Press Kit

Click here for artwork

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: media@globalcitizen.org

View original content:

SOURCE Global Citizen