Contrast Security Named a Leader in G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Report for IAST, SAST and RASP

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced today that it was named the only Leader in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Report for Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), as well as a Leader in Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP).

G2, the world's leading business software review platform, rigorously evaluates and ranks software solutions based on real user feedback and reviews. Contrast's consistent recognition as a Leader across multiple security categories reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering world-leading security solutions for today's dynamic threat landscape.

Contrast's IAST solution, Contrast Assess , empowers development teams to secure every line of code by continuously detecting and prioritizing vulnerabilities and guides developers on eliminating risks, all with industry-leading accuracy, efficiency, scalability and coverage. Contrast's SAST solution, Contrast Scan , challenges the limitations of traditional static code analysis by seamlessly integrating security testing into development pipelines; focusing on critical vulnerabilities; and delivering fast, accurate and actionable results. Additionally, Contrast's RASP solution, Contrast Protect , offers protection for applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) in production as it blocks attacks and reduces false positives, helping developer teams prioritize vulnerability backlogs.

"This recognition as a Leader in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid reports for IAST, SAST and RASP is a testament to Contrast's runtime security approach that empowers security and development teams to secure code through the complete Software Development Life Cycle," said Steven Phillips, VP of Product Marketing at Contrast Security. "We are proud to be at the forefront of providing world-leading security solutions to our customers, empowering them to secure their applications and data in an ever-changing threat landscape."

Contrast's recognition as a leader in IAST, SAST and DAST in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports follows its recent recognition in the G2 Summer 2023 report . To see what actual users have to say, visit our reviews page or leave your own review of Contrast on our G2 page .

A full, complimentary copy of the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Report for IAST can be found here . To see the Contrast Secure Code Platform in action, click here to request a demo today.

About Contrast Security (Contrast)

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

