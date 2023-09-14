CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Sling Carriers Sold as Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique, and Vera Natura Due to Infant Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Standards

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them or suffocate. The sling carriers were sold on several websites including Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Trendyhousehold.com and could also have been sold by unidentified retailers. The sling carriers do not include any brand name labeling. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one identified in the table below affected by this warning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)

CPSC testing revealed that the sling carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard's requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby's face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

The firms have not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall.

The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary.  The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products.

Brand & Product Description on
E-Commerce Site

Manufacturer, Distributor,
Retailer, or Seller

E-Commerce Site

Biayxms

Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy Infant
Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free
Holder 

Monasi Products, Inc.

Walmart.com

Brottfor

Baby Carrier Blue, Wrap Baby
Carrier Stretchy Infant Sling
Adjustable Strap Hands Free Holder

Eliward Foryton Co., Ltd.
D/B/A Brottfor, of
Doniphan, Missouri 

Walmart.com

Carolily Finery

Carolilly Wrap Baby Carrier, Infant
Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands Free
Holder 

Shanghai Leiyuan Energy
Technology Co., Ltd., of
China 

Walmart.com

Gotydi

GOTYDI Baby Carrier with Safety
Lock Comfortable Infant Sling
Breathable Baby Holder Adjustable
Infant Wrap Ergonomic Holder Wrap
for Easy Wearing Carrying of
Newborn 

Shanghaifuniuzhin-

engkejiyouxiangongsi D/B/A
Gotydi, Inc., of China 

Walmart.com

Musuos

Musuos Wrap Baby Carrier, Stretchy
Infant Sling, Adjustable Strap Hands
Free Holder 

Shenzhenshimeihuida-
wangluokejiyouxiangongsi,
of China 

Walmart.com

N\C

NC Newborn Baby Swaddle with
Sling TC Cotton Baby Carrier 

Hainanfeitengdayi-

dianzishangwuyouxiangongsi
D/B/A feitengdayi, of
China 

Amazon.com

Topboutique

Topboutique Baby Carrier, Blue -
Infant Sling, Perfect for Newborn
Babies 

Topboutique LLC

Walmart.com

Vera Natura

Child Sling Baby Carrier Wrap
Swaddling Nursing Papoose Pouch
Front Carry For Newborn Baby 

Runwaer Style Trade, Inc.,
of Laramie, Wyoming 

Walmart.com

N/A

Shoulder Sling Baby Carrier 

Trendy Household

Trendyhousehold.com

Prices for the violative sling carriers ranged from about $17 to $70 in recent years. CPSC is aware of the Biayxms carriers offered for sale as early as March 2021 and the N\C carriers offered for sale as recently as June 2022.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the sling carriers, cut the straps to prevent future use, and dispose of the product. Report any incidents involving product defects or injuries to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Release Number: 23-284

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cpsc-warns-consumers-to-immediately-stop-using-sling-carriers-sold-as-biayxms-brottfor-carolily-finery-gotydi-musuos-nc-topboutique-and-vera-natura-due-to-infant-suffocation-and-fall-hazards-failure-to-meet-federal-safety-301927706.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

