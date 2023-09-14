Strategic Leadership Positions Bolster TACenergy Organic Growth Plans To Reach 3 Billion Gallons annually

Hazel Helm as Director of Supply and Randy Grizzle as Director, Sales & Marketing add depth to senior management team and support to key service areas

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TACenergy, one of the nation's largest wholesale fuel sales companies headquartered in Dallas, Texas announced the appointment of two newly created positions supporting company growth plans to extend competitively priced product sales across the U.S.

"These management additions support our growth as we lead the industry in supply, logistics and professional services."

As the Director of Sales & Marketing, Randy Grizzle brings over 25 years of U.S. fuel marketing experience leading sales development and data analytics for regional/national mid-stream energy companies. "The growth and high level of customer service TACenergy continues to bring to market reflects the activity of a very powerful team", said Grizzle, "and I am excited to assist the company in achieving its highest potential." Grizzle will put his focus toward continued business development opportunities, furthering current and future relationships with key national and regional companies in conjunction with developing processes and programs that enhance the foundation of company service levels.

Focusing on upstream supply relationships and contract development, Hazel Helm joins the company as Director of Supply and brings her 17-year multi-faceted strategic buying and analysis experience combined with a background from the refiner's point of view to strengthen the national supply experience for TACenergy. Helm's presence adds to existing business intelligence ensuring a well-managed national supply system with availability at over 800 U.S. terminals in the TACenergy network. Helm shared her outlook upon joining, "TACenergy is poised to lead the transformation of fuel distribution to include all energy resources and the vast long-term relationships with suppliers signifies its strength as the leader and I am excited to be a part of it."

Fred Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of TACenergy shared, "The addition of Randy and Hazel comes at a time to support the growth trajectory we are experiencing and gives our team incremental depth extending our potential to reach new volume goals while continuing to lead the industry with the absolute best service levels in logistics and professional services."

The TACenergy 'Drive to 3 Billion' goal is set to be achieved through organic growth and with the surety of our suppliers, carriers, and customers being treated with the respect and integrity that are the foundational tenets the company has maintained for nearly 60 years.

About TACenergy

TACenergy, a Dallas, Texas-based wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products is supported by 17 regional offices, one of the nation's largest supply networks and over 100 employees across the 48 lower United States. Delivering customer value through customized fuel management programs, a 24/7 Supply & Logistics call center and a commitment to efficiency and accuracy, TACenergy exceeds industry standards to create sustainable growth. Annual volume exceeds two-and-a-half billion gallons for seven-and-a-half billion dollars in revenue. Ultimately, it's the company associates and their passion for service that sets TACenergy apart.

Learn more about TACenergy, at www.tacenergy.com. Don't Just Buy Fuel. Fuel Your Future.

