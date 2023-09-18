DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and IRVING, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company's national cable news network, NewsNation. This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of Sept. 17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.,DIRECTV (PRNewswire)

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

DIRECTV and Nexstar greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers during this negotiation.

About DIRECTV

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV's satellite service offers the industry's best picture format and a variety of exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via its mobile app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's national television properties include The CW, America's fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

