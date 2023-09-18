Ocean Infinity secures survey contract for first-ever floating offshore windfarm project on US West Coast

AUSTIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Infinity , a pioneering company creating and using robotic technology to transform operations at sea, has announced the signing of a landmark contract with Equinor Wind US LLC for one of the first-ever floating offshore windfarms on the US West Coast. This agreement solidifies Ocean Infinity's position as the leading provider of innovative survey solutions and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable energy initiatives.

Ocean Infinity Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of this contract, Ocean Infinity will undertake a comprehensive site investigation survey using multiple AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) simultaneously for Equinor's groundbreaking floating offshore wind lease area (OCS-P 0563)

Shawntel Johnson, Director, Business Development at Ocean Infinity said: "The US West Coast with its challenging deep water topography presents another excellent opportunity for Ocean Infinity to deliver the value of its multi-AUV capabilities for its clients. AUVs in scale are the perfect tool for this region providing not only great data quality advantages over towed arrays, in the water depths spanning from 974 to 1317 meters (about 4,507 feet), but also huge efficiency over wide areas."

The project is set to commence in February 2024 and signifies an important leap forward in the nation's renewable energy landscape.

The survey scope encompasses a range of vital offshore surveys. These critical data acquisitions are integral components for Equinor to mature their design basis as well as inform the Site Assessment Plan (SAP) and Construction and Operations Plan (COP) for the OCS-P 0563 lease area. Ocean Infinity's high quality data sets will facilitate informed decision-making and meticulous planning for the construction and operational phases.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO at Ocean Infinity explained how the Morro Bay project marks an important milestone for this forward-focused young company: "When Ocean Infinity was formed, the idea of using robotics at enormous scale to collect more data, faster and with less environmental impact while optimizing safety was our guiding principle. This project is that entire vision coming to life. It's exciting and rewarding to work with clients such as Equinor who share our vision, can see the power of robotics and our unique understanding as tech innovators, and will reap the benefits as we support them in driving the energy transition.

"Ocean Infinity's fleet of globally located uncrewed vessels and around 20 AUVs, the world's largest fleet of full capability deep water Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, ideally place the company to support the ongoing growth in offshore renewable energy in the US and globally."

NOTES TO EDITORS

For any media enquiries, please contact Michelle Cross at The MTM Agency – michelle@themtmagency.com

ABOUT OCEAN INFINITY

Ocean Infinity is a young and fast-moving marine technology company specializing in the development and deployment of robotics for large-scale, subsea data acquisition. Purpose driven from day one, Ocean Infinity is developing a range of innovative technologies to transform operations at sea, enabling people and the planet to thrive.

https://oceaninfinity.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Infinity