Oracle Brings Generative AI Capabilities to Healthcare

New capabilities combine the power of generative AI and voice to help providers focus more on patient engagement, building trust, and improving care

Patients will now have the freedom to get quick answers to clinical questions, schedule appointments, and more via simple voice commands

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Conference -- Oracle today announced new generative AI services for healthcare organizations. Integrated with Oracle's electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the new Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant enables providers to leverage the power of generative AI together with voice commands to reduce manual work so they can focus more attention on patient care. It also makes it easy for patients to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands.

Clinical digital assistant:

While EHRs have helped reduce errors and enhance the continuum of care, patients are often left feeling disconnected, unheard, and unsatisfied when a provider spends the majority of the appointment staring at a screen. The generative AI-powered Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant alleviates this issue to enable physicians to give their full attention to patients while dramatically simplifying administrative tasks. The multimodal voice and screen-based assistant participates in the appointment using generative AI to automate note taking and to propose context-aware next actions, such as ordering medication or scheduling labs and follow-up appointments.

The Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant also responds to conversational voice commands from providers who can ask questions such as 'show me the patient's latest MRI results,' to look up elements of a patient's EHR record during an appointment. The information and images are then delivered in a relevant order that helps the physician gain insight into the appropriate treatment path without requiring a multi-menu, multi-step interaction with the EHR. The new solution will be available in the next 12 months.

"The EHR should be a provider's best ally in delivering engaging, personalized care to the patients they serve," said Suhas Uliyar, senior vice president of product management, Oracle Health. "By bringing comprehensive generative AI and voice-first capabilities to our EHR platforms, we are not only helping providers reduce mundane work that leads to burnout, but we are also empowering them to create better interactions with patients that establish trust, build loyalty, and deliver better outcomes."

Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant is built on the proven Oracle Digital Assistant platform that is already being used today to perform critical tasks for thousands of organizations across multiple industries.

Patient self-service capabilities:

New capabilities in the Oracle Digital Assistant Platform also enable patients to take more control over their healthcare. Patients can take self-service actions that range from using voice commands to schedule an appointment or pay a bill to getting generative AI-driven answers to questions such as, 'what happens during a colonoscopy?'

Providers can also deliver helpful information to patients via web chat embedded in their secure patient portal, such as a reminder to bring required lab results to an upcoming visit. With these interactions, healthcare providers can advance patient retention with better engagement while significantly reducing revenue loss by avoiding common issues, such as missed appointments. These capabilities are available today.

