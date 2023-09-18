Smithfield Employees Donate More Than 25,000 Pounds of Food to Support Feeding America During Hunger Action Month

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods' U.S. employees collected more than 25,000 pounds of food to support hunger relief during Hunger Action Month, Feeding America's annual nationwide campaign to inspire conversation and drive passion for the issue of hunger. The equivalent of more than 21,000 meals, these donations will support food banks and hunger relief programs in Smithfield's local communities across the Unites States.

Smithfield employees across the U.S. collected food to support food banks during Hunger Action Month. (PRNewswire)

"Feeding the hungry is at the core of our philanthropic efforts," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "Each year, our Smithfield team members demonstrate through our Hunger Action Month food drive that they believe in our mission to fight hunger and food insecurity. It is remarkable to see how passionately they give back to support the communities we call home."

"We are incredibly thankful to Smithfield and their team members for their generous contributions, both during Hunger Action Month and throughout the year," said Joe Weeden, senior director, commodity foods for Feeding America. "Our efforts to feed our neighbors facing food insecurity would not be possible without our partners like Smithfield. These donations of nonperishable food items, along with Smithfield's frequent donations of protein, go a long way in helping the Feeding America network address hunger across the country."

Feeding America estimates approximately one in six people turned to charitable food assistance for additional support in 2022. A recent Feeding America survey found that 80% of network food banks reported either increased or steady demand for emergency food services in June 2023.

Smithfield supports Feeding America's network of food banks throughout the year with its signature hunger-relief initiative program, Helping Hungry Homes®. Since 2008, the program has provided hundreds of millions of protein servings to fight hunger in all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. and has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook , X , formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Threads .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter.

