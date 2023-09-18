T. ROWE PRICE NAMES RAMON RICHARDS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today announced Ramon Richards as its new chief technology officer. Ramon joined the firm on September 5, 2023, and as CTO, he leads technology business solutions, technology services, and enterprise architecture functions.

Richards most recently served as chief information officer at Fannie Mae, where he led digital transformation and was responsible for software engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise data, infrastructure, technology shared services, architecture, and production support. Prior to his role as CIO, he held several leadership positions with Fannie Mae, including senior vice president of integrated technology solutions and senior vice president of securitization and credit technology.

Richards earned his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a B.S. in electrical engineering-telecommunications from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a B.S. in mathematics from Morehouse College. He also completed an Executive Development Program at Harvard Business School.

"Ramon Richards is a seasoned technology executive who is recognized for transformation, modernization, and leading a complex technology organization. He is the ideal leader to guide our technology teams and strategy to enhance our ability to deliver reliable, user-friendly solutions that drive business results," said Kimberly Johnson, chief operating officer at T. Rowe Price.

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages $1.40 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

