Mohr Partners Adds Lynn Drake as Managing Partner in Detroit

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a top-three global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing services firm, is pleased to announce that Lynn Drake has joined the firm as Managing Partner to lead its Detroit office.

Drake comes to Mohr Partners with over 35 years of commercial real estate experience, compiling an extensive background that spans corporate real estate and commercial brokerage, including the representation of tenants and buyers.

"I'm honored to join the Mohr Partners team in Detroit," Drake said. "Mohr Partners' dedication to representing only corporate occupiers aligns with my professional goals and together we will navigate the real estate landscape with an unwavering focus on our clients' best interests, ensuring their success in every transaction."

Prior to joining Mohr Partners, Drake served as the founder of Compass Commercial, which she led since 2010. While at Compass, she provided commercial real estate services to corporate tenants and buyers across the country, consistently registering savings for her clients with her tenant-only approach.

Additionally, Drake worked in corporate real estate for 15 years. Initially, she managed and leased industrial real estate across North America for Central Transport before directing real estate and facilities for 1,000 Kelly Services branches in the United States and Canada.

"We're delighted to welcome Lynn as our new market leader in Detroit," Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya said. "Her exceptional expertise in representing tenants and buyers will be an invaluable asset as we continue to provide top-tier corporate real estate advisory and outsourcing services globally."

Drake graduated from Oakland University with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and earned a Master of Corporate Real Estate (MCR) designation through CoreNet Global.

She is also a published author, having written two books, "Do You Speak Lease?" and "Do You Speak Purchase?", that aim to guide prospective tenants or occupiers.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisory & outsourcing company, providing corporate occupiers with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration & accounting, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations, transaction management and facility services. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

