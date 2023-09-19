Two Intelligent Audit Executives Among 2023 Women in Supply Chain Honorees

CEO Hannah Testani and VP of Strategic Accounts Jorie Ramsaur are recognized for their accomplishments and leadership that inspire women to succeed at all levels of the supply chain network.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit announces CEO Hannah Testani and Vice President of Strategic Accounts Jorie Ramsaur as among the winners of this year's Women in Supply Chain Award presented by two industry publications, Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"Receiving this award underscores the collective resilience of women in our industry."

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker, or associate. Last year, that figure was just at 75. … This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Testani was promoted to CEO in 2021 after serving as chief operating officer for 13 years. Her leadership is the driving force behind Intelligent Audit's innovative artificial intelligence and deep machine learning models that identify cost outliers and inefficiencies in customers' transportation data, paving the way for optimized transportation spend and enhanced customer experiences. She is the reigning Entrepreneur of the Year for New Jersey as selected by Ernst & Young and was featured in McKinsey's prestigious Logistics Disruptors series earlier this year.

"Receiving this award underscores the collective resilience of women in our industry. It celebrates challenges met, mentors uplifting others, and the increasing value of diversity in our field," Testani said. "The rise in nominations, especially from male peers and self-nominees, heralds change. We're advancing toward a future where our contributions are the norm. I'm honored to stand with such trailblazers, and dedicate this to every woman in the supply chain. Together, we're shaping the future."

Ramsaur has directly supported Intelligent Audit's growth for more than nine years and has been in her role as VP of Strategic Accounts since 2019. She has been active with several different industry associations, including the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), in which she has held roles of SoCal Roundtable President, EDGE Conference Chair, and Technology Chair for the CSCMP Board of Directors.

"I sincerely appreciate being recognized by my peers in the supply chain," said Ramsaur, who has supported Intelligent Audit's growth in various capacities since 2019. "I've had the opportunity to work with so many amazing people throughout my career. With the continuous changes the supply chain industry experiences, it makes it a very exciting place to be."

