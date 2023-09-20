DFIN NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

DFIN Ranked as #63 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFIN (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that it has been ranked #63 by Newsweek in the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"Our inclusion on this list is a testament to how the transformation of our culture has been compelling and centered around employee needs," said DFIN CEO Dan Leib. "We were happy to not only be named to this list for two years in a row, but very gratified to know that our scores in the areas of trust and perseverance increased since last year."

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit Most Loved Workplaces in America 2023 (newsweek.com).

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our customers' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or LinkedIn.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC