The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. Fell Again in August

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. declined by 0.4 percent in August 2023 to 105.4 (2016=100), following a decline of 0.3 percent in July. The LEI is down 3.8 percent over the six-month period between February and August 2023—little changed from its 3.9 percent contraction over the previous six months (August 2022 to February 2023).

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board) (PRNewswire)

"With August's decline, the US Leading Economic Index has now fallen for nearly a year and a half straight, indicating the economy is heading into a challenging growth period and possible recession over the next year," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. "The leading index continued to be negatively impacted in August by weak new orders, deteriorating consumer expectations of business conditions, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions. All these factors suggest that going forward economic activity probably will decelerate and experience a brief but mild contraction. The Conference Board forecasts real GDP will grow by 2.2 percent in 2023, and then fall to 0.8 percent in 2024."

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. improved by 0.2 percent in August 2023 to 110.6 (2016=100), after a 0.3 percent increase in July. The CEI is now up 0.8 percent over the six-month period between February and August 2023—an acceleration from its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. The CEI's component indicators—payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments, manufacturing trade and sales, and industrial production—are included among the data used to determine recessions in the US. All four components contributed positively to the index, with personal income less transfer payments and industrial production being the strongest contributors, followed by manufacturing and trade sales and employees on nonagricultural payrolls. Indeed, over the past six months, the CEI has improved signaling that the current environment remains satisfactory for now.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. improved by 0.2 percent in August 2023 to 118.5, after a 0.1 percent increase in July. (2016 = 100). The LAG is up slightly by 0.1 percent over the six-month period from February and August 2023, down dramatically from its 2.0 percent growth over the previous six months.

Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes



2023

6-month

Jun

Jul

Aug

Feb to Aug



































Leading Index 106.1 r 105.8

105.4 p



Percent Change -0.6 r -0.3 r -0.4

-3.8

Diffusion 30.0

55.0

35.0

40.0



















Coincident Index 110.1

110.4 r 110.6 p



Percent Change 0.0

0.3 r 0.2

0.8

Diffusion 62.5

100.0

100.0

100.0



















Lagging Index 118.2 r 118.3

118.5 p



Percent Change -0.1 r 0.1 r 0.2

0.1

Diffusion 35.7

42.9

57.1

35.7



















p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected













Indexes equal 100 in 2016















Source: The Conference Board















The next release is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 A.M. ET.





About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S.

The composite economic indexes are the key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. The indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component. The CEI is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive variable that anticipates (or "leads") turning points in the business cycle by around 7 months. Shaded areas denote recession periods or economic contractions. The dates above the shaded areas show the chronology of peaks and troughs in the business cycle.

The ten components of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® for the U.S. include: Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM® Index of New Orders; Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index™; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions.

To access data, please visit: https://data-central.conference-board.org/

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.tcb.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conference Board