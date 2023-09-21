ETHICIST INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES TO HELP PARTNERS THRIVE IN THE NEW, TRUST-BASED STAKEHOLDER ECONOMY & BUILD UPON TRADITIONAL COMPLIANCE

ETHICIST INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES TO HELP PARTNERS THRIVE IN THE NEW, TRUST-BASED STAKEHOLDER ECONOMY & BUILD UPON TRADITIONAL COMPLIANCE

New advisory services firm helps private- and public-sector organizations build 'trust capital' in

a stakeholder-driven economy through ethical decision-making and strategic ethics initiatives.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethicist International, the leading consultancy helping the world's most impactful organizations develop and implement effective ethics strategies to maximize trust with stakeholders, has announced its public launch.

The emerging stakeholder-driven economy has elevated expectations anchored in trust for corporations, NGOs, associations, and government entities. This means ethics-first organizations – those that operate and make decisions intentionally within an ethical framework strategically aligned with mission and vision – will have a competitive edge in this new landscape.

"Real stakeholder trust is no longer a nice-to-have – it is a prerequisite for advancing mission-critical objectives," said Ethicist International founder and chief executive officer Andrew Blasi. "Global companies and organizations understand that creating and maintaining trust capital with their stakeholders is the new currency. Ethicist International helps partners navigate this paradigm shift and pursue ethical leadership opportunities with customers, employees, partners, investors, and regulators."

Blasi is a recognized authority on ethics and business integrity solutions for leading organizations across the globe. He has pioneered leading international initiatives for more than a decade and is the preeminent choice for c-suite and industry-wide leaders who want to move beyond traditional and reactive compliance functions to proactively build and sustain stakeholder trust.

"Driving enterprise value and generating returns for shareholders will increasingly be tied to opportunities captured through ethical leadership in today's stakeholder-driven economy," said Ethicist International senior advisor Sujata Dayal. "Moving beyond a focus on traditional compliance goals will be critical for organizations that want to succeed in an ethics-first, trust-based environment. Ethicist International is uniquely positioned to partner with leading organizations to help ensure that success."

"A stakeholder-driven economy demands transparency, and this demand creates both challenges and opportunities for organizations looking to improve their processes, culture, and decision-making in a way that is justifiable and clearly explainable," said Ethicist International senior advisor Howard Lin. "The team at Ethicist International knows what's required to help partners across the world achieve these critical goals."

"Ethics-first organizations will shape the future," concluded Blasi. "It's our job at Ethicist International to help guide the way."

To learn more about Ethicist International and its service offerings, visit www.ethicist.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nicholas Fitzgerald

Nicholas.Fitzgerald@forwardglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ethicist International