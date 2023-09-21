Guidehouse Partnered with Oakland County, MI to Implement Workday as Part of Tech Modernization Plan

Guidehouse is your guide for public sector Workday

WASHINGTON , Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, partnered with Oakland County, MI to implement Workday Help.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

A leading Workday implementation partner, Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and Workday's deployment methodology to ensure a seamless system transformation.

Guidehouse led the implementation of Workday Help for Oakland County, focusing on the user experience, enhancing self-service capabilities, and providing real time insights so action may be taken.

"Guidehouse is a trusted Workday Services Partner, specializing in the strategy and implementation of Workday's premier finance, human resource, and workforce planning platform to help clients future-proof their organizations," said Matt Claytor, director at Guidehouse. "We are proud of the work we are doing for Oakland County in their technology modernization effort. With Workday, we are providing them with an enhanced range of solutions that will support them in achieving their strategic goals."

Empowered with real-time data and insights through Workday's dashboard and reporting capabilities, Oakland County can analyze and quantify where employees needed additional support. This data allows Oakland County to identify departments that would benefit from additional training, institute, and conduct open office hours for various functional areas, and send across targeted communications.

"Guidehouse's support powered by Workday's platform enabled us to quickly and efficiently respond to change and advance our modernization efforts," said Kyle Jen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Oakland County. "We can now make meaningful changes to facilitate improvements to our operations and better the user experience."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

Guidehouse will be at Workday Rising September 26–29, 2023 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Come visit us at booth #510.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures, focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse