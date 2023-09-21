Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Opens the Market

Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - David Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL) joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-thorne-ltd-opens-the-market-301935147.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.