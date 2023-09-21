Maurices Partners with Living Beyond Breast Cancer for 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Women's Specialty Retailer is Dedicated to Women's Health and Well-Being

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's clothing retailer, Maurices has announced its second annual partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) for their upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. The campaign will run from September 24 through October 31, 2023, aiming to raise awareness and funds to support individuals affected by breast cancer.

During the campaign, Maurices will donate 50% of net proceeds from select products to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Customers can contribute to this significant cause simply by purchasing the designated products at any U.S. Maurices store location or online at maurices.com during the campaign.

"Maurices is dedicated to women's health and well-being, and we're honored to collaborate with Living Beyond Breast Cancer for this important campaign," said Laura Sieger, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Maurices. "Breast cancer affects millions of women and their families, and through this partnership, we hope to make a meaningful impact in their lives. By supporting LBBC, our customers can join us in raising awareness and funds to help those facing this disease."

In addition, Maurices will be donating $20,000 to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Customers can also donate directly to Living Beyond Breast Cancer during checkout at Maurices' nearly 900 stores across the U.S.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people affected by breast cancer with trusted information and a community of support. Their mission is to help people impacted by breast cancer live as long as possible with the best quality of life. The partnership between maurices and LBBC will provide vital resources to individuals and families facing breast cancer.

"Living Beyond Breast Cancer is delighted to collaborate with Maurices once again for a second consecutive year," states Jean Sachs, Chief Executive Offer, LBBC. "This partnership aims to raise vital funds to support our mission and increase awareness of our programs and services. Together, we can empower women facing breast cancer by providing them with valuable information and reducing feelings of isolation."

By shopping the select products, customers not only have the opportunity to support a great organization but also contribute to ongoing support services for breast cancer patients and survivors.

Join Maurices and Living Beyond Breast Cancer in the fight against breast cancer by participating in this impactful campaign from September 24 to October 31, 2023, by showcasing your limited-edition breast cancer awareness items on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook using hashtag #mauricesforgood.

For more information about Maurices' breast cancer awareness campaign and how you can support Living Beyond Breast Cancer, please visit www.maurices.com/giveback.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com. Connect with Maurices on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease. Visit the website at www.lbbc.org.

