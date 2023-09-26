North Dakota DOT Selects MS2 for New Traffic Data Editing and Analysis System

Move to MS2 Paves the Road Forward for Improved Operations and Future Flexibility

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MS2 announced today the award of a contract from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) for a new Traffic Data Editing and Analysis solution. The five-year, $1.1 million dollar contract was awarded after a competitive procurement process.

With 25 state DOTs as clients, MS2 is the US leader in transportation data management and analysis.

Using MS2's cloud-based Transportation Data Management System (TDMS), hosted on Amazon Web Services, will enable NDDOT to perform business operations efficiently and effectively to meet State and Federal mandates, as well as national security requirements. The sustainable platform also provides flexibility in the future as transportation needs change.

NDDOT will be using the following MS2 software products:

Traffic Count Database System

Highway Performance Monitoring System

Nonmotorized Database System

Turning Movement Count System

Autopolling Extension

Count Scheduler Extension

Publication Database

Roads and Highways Extension

"We are excited to work with the NDDOT team to upgrade its transportation data management program while reducing IT support burden and costs, and increasing real time access to traffic data and analytics," said Ben Chen, Founder and Principal Partner of MS2.

About MS2

With 25 state departments of transportation as clients, MS2 is the United States leader in transportation data management and analysis. In 2003 we pioneered the cloud-based Transportation Data Management System (TDMS) that has become the standard for traffic data analysis and management in North America. More than 260 road agencies in 33 US States and Canada use MS2 software to manage their transportation data. Providing a scalable enterprise solution hosted by Amazon Web Services and integrated with ArcGIS Server and Google Maps, MS2 software includes multiple modules for managing traffic data ranging from traffic count, turning movement, weigh-in-motion, traffic crash, transportation asset, work order, equipment status and performance measures. MS2 is proud to be a 100% American-owned and operated firm. Learn more at www.ms2soft.com

About North Dakota Department of Transportation

Originally called the State Highway Department, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) was established in 1917. The NDDOT is an innovative and progressive organization that has a great team of employees that work hard across the state to carry out the Department's mission to safely move people and goods. Learn more at www.dot.nd.gov

