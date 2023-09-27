Avant Green Makes It's First Major Commitment, and It's To The Clinton Global Initiative

Avant Green 97 proudly announces its' taking action with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). At the 2023 annual CGI meeting September 18-19 in New York City; Avant Green 97 Introduced the first ever national database of large commercial buildings annual carbon footprints.

Addressing today's hottest issue, Climate Change

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Avant Green 97 proudly announces a new Commitment to Action with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)". This partnership will promote Green Building Sustainability and provide a national database of commercial buildings and their annual carbon footprints which will help facilitate recognizing the goal of reducing carbon emissions.

"This commitment is a tremendous opportunity to assist us in developing the essential introduction to the individuals who will benefit most from utilizing our first of its kind platform!", says Thomas DeLorenzo, Co-Founder at Avant Green 97.

The Avant Green 97 commitment is an incredible opportunity to leverage CGI's relationships in the green building space.

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs.

Learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative and how you can get involved at www.ClintonGlobal.org.

The growing demand for green commercial real estate has led to an increased need for partnerships – from investors to engineers, from architects to investment banks – to set the process in motion. Avant Green 97 delivers the data and relationships needed to make these advancements a reality.

Avant Green 97 offers the first national database of large commercial buildings covered under regulatory emissions cap. The database also contains the covered properties' emission output, where they sit in relation to the cap, the primary lien holder, property owners, and more than 100 ancillary characteristics, including the primary building usage. We facilitate lowering the carbon footprints of these buildings by making it easier for lenders, architects, engineers, and others to reach out to building managers and owners to assist in green energy retrofits. These buildings account for 45% of emissions in our cities.

