Family Care Center Expands Access to Mental Health Care with Pflugerville Clinic

Access to mental health services increases with more Austin clinics planned

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's premier mental health care providers, is expanding with a new state-of-the-art facility in Pflugerville and making mental health care more accessible to central Texas communities.

Family Care Center, one of the nation’s premier mental health care providers, and the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new state-of-the-art facility Pflugerville clinic. (PRNewswire)

This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to promoting mental well-being and enhancing the provision of mental health services to the greater Austin community. Following a first clinic in Round Rock, Family Care Center's Pflugerville clinic is the second location to open in the area. The company will commemorate this growth by hosting a ribbon cutting with the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 26.

Texas is ranked 41st by Mental Health America's 2022 ranking of children's mental health in the United States and only slightly improved for the adult ranking at 33rd. This ranking methodology considers both the prevalence of mental illness and the accessibility of care—a stark reminder of the state's challenges. On top of this, Austin's rapid growth has created an increased gap between mental health needs and services available.

"Family Care Center is responding to the needs of residents in the Austin area," said Dr. Charles Weber, founder and Chief Medical Officer for Family Care Center. "We are committed to providing convenient access to evidence-based mental health care and enhancing the community's overall well-being in and around Travis County."

While following a "one size doesn't fit all" philosophy, Family Care Center provides integrated mental health services for all ages, including counseling for individuals, couples and families, child play therapy, medication management, telehealth and low-cost options.

They also provide transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment—an FDA-approved, non-medication-based approach for conditions such as depression, anxiety, OCD and more. This advanced treatment is a highly effective option for patients who haven't responded to antidepressants or other treatments.

Family Care Center's proximity to the needs of Veterans, active-duty military service members, military families and first responders in the area is no accident. "My previous military experience allows me to have a deep understanding of the mental health needs of not only those on duty and who have served but also those who support them at home and the great American population," said Pflugerville Clinic Director Dr. Alexander Kaplan. "We strive to provide a thoughtful and robust mental health care experience across the population as we serve those in Travis County and neighboring communities."

Additional clinics in Central Austin and Cedar Park opened shortly after Pflugerville, and they will have grand opening celebrations later this year.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the Pflugerville clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call 512-320-5785.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

