CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.2000

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2023.

CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto) (PRNewswire)

This quarterly dividend represents a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter. The increase aligns with an annual dividend of $0.77 for 2023, which represents a $0.07 increase when compared to dividends paid in 2022.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor-owned electric and natural gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com .

For more information contact

Media:

Communications

Media.Relations@CenterPointEnergy.com

Investors:

Jackie Richert/Ben Vallejo

Phone 713.207.6500

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc