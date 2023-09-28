Global Times: China releases a white paper on its proposals, actions on building 'a global community of shared future'

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese government released a white paper on Tuesday to introduce the theoretical base, practice and development of a global community of shared future, as by presenting China's vision of the course of human development, it counters the hegemonic thinking of certain countries that seek supremacy.

Ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the idea of building a global community of shared future. "His proposal lights the path forward as the world fumbles for solutions, and represents China's contribution to global efforts to protect the shared home and create a better future of prosperity for all," according to the white paper, titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

The timing of releasing such a document is crucial, as apart from marking the 10th anniversary of the proposal of a significant idea, the world is in severe turbulence and experiencing profound changes which have not been seen in the past century, so the international community has been calling for solutions, and China, as a responsible major power which is much more powerful than it was 10 years ago, has responsibility to contribute its wisdoms and actions to meet the demand of this era, said Chinese analysts.

China's proposals and actions are not for China's own benefit or self-interest, but for the common good of humanity, experts said.

The white paper said "To build a global community of shared future is to pursue openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, equity and justice." The goal is not to replace one system or civilization with another. Instead, it is about countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, shared rights, and shared responsibilities in global affairs, the document read.

The concept of a global community of shared future has deep roots in China's profound cultural heritage and its unique experience of modernization. It carries forward the diplomatic traditions of China and draws on the outstanding achievements of all other civilizations, the white paper said. It also manifests China's time-honored historical traditions, distinct characteristics of the times, and a wealth of humanistic values.

The white paper also pointed out the direction and plan to build a global community of shared future including pressing ahead with a new type of economic globalization in which countries need to pursue a policy of openness and explicitly oppose protectionism, the erection of fences and barriers, unilateral sanctions, and maximum-pressure tactics, so as to connect economies and jointly build an open world economy.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, exemplified by a number of BRI projects in Southeast Asia including the China-Thailand Railway being built, which he said demonstrates how China and the ASEAN are working together to build a community of shared future.

China is not just providing proposals, but also actively implements its own ideas by actions, and has provided the world with extensive achievements. Over the past decade, China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions.

For instance, by July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organizations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China. The BRI originated in China but the opportunities and achievements it creates belong to the whole world. It's an initiative for economic cooperation, not for geopolitical or military alliances, and it's an open and inclusive process that neither targets nor excludes any party, the white paper said.

Among several BRI projects, for example, the China-Laos Railway began operation on December 3, 2021, with 167 tunnels and 301 bridges built in 11 years along its total length of 1,035 kilometers. The railway construction created more than 110,000 local jobs, and helped build about 2,000 kilometers of roads and canals for villages along the railway, benefiting local people.

Also, through the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved historic reconciliation earlier this year, setting a fine example for countries in the region to resolve disputes and differences and achieve good neighborly relations through dialogue and consultation, and catalyzing a wave of reconciliation in the Middle East.

China has also proposed a range of regional and bilateral initiatives on building communities of shared future and working with stakeholders to build consensus and expand cooperation, thereby playing a constructive role in promoting regional peace and development. It also boosts international cooperation in fields including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing disorder in cyberspace governance and dealing with the global climate challenge.

Over the past decade, the vision of a global community of shared future has gained broader support. More countries and people have come to the understanding that this vision serves the common interests of humanity, represents popular calls for peace, justice and progress, and can create the greatest synergy among all nations for building a better world, the white paper said.

