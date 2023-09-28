PEPSI® Dig In Culinary Residency Program Returns to MGM's Resorts Mandalay Bay and Luxor With More Exclusive Dishes from the Nation's Best Black-Owned Restaurants, Including 2 Chainz's Esco

This year's Restaurant Royalty Residency brings eight new limited-edition menu items to MGM Resorts International's Fan District, with dishes from the GRAMMY-Award winner's Atlanta restaurant and bar, fan-favorite Cranky Granny's, Taylor's Tacos, Blk Swan, LoLo's on The Water, and Bridgetown Roti

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PEPSI® Dig In, the brand's platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants, returns with its Restaurant Royalty Residency program in Las Vegas on September 30 - giving restaurant goers a chance to discover every bite is Better With Pepsi and experience a new selection of exclusive dishes from Black-owned restaurants across the country. Following last year's success, Pepsi Dig In is bringing six new restaurants and their concepts to MGM Resorts International for the first time, including Esco Restaurant & Tapas from the multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning MC 2 Chainz.

The Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency is returning to MGM’s Resorts Mandalay Bay and Luxor in Las Vegas, featuring exclusive dishes from six Black-owned restaurants from across the country: 2 Chainz’s Esco Restaurant & Tapas, Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls, Taylor’s Tacos, Blk Swan, LoLo’s on The Water and Bridgetown Roti. (PRNewswire)

In June, Pepsi Dig In rallied foodies to share and nominate their favorite Black-owned restaurant as Restaurant Royalty, to recognize the country's best establishments. A spot in the MGM Resorts International residency was reserved for the winning chef and restaurateur to give them a moment in the spotlight at one of the country's hottest culinary destinations. As the fan-voted top Restaurant Royal, Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls from Pflugerville, Texas will be joining Esco Restaurant & Tapas to kick off this years' residency program.

Each of the six participating Restaurant Royals will have a limited-edition menu item available exclusively for a three or four-week period at Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Public House at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The residency will also feature two new cocktails: one inspired by 2 Chainz featuring STARRY® and another with Pepsi® Zero Sugar.

"No matter your background, building and running a restaurant is a constant grind but that's what makes the rewards, like this residency, worth it. Opportunities for this kind of exposure in Vegas can be life changing for businesses. It's great to see brands like Pepsi Dig In and MGM put the power of their platforms behind these talented Black entrepreneurs, and it's a privilege to be among them," said 2 Chainz.

This year's Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency at Mandalay Bay's Libertine Social and Luxor's Public House will begin on September 30 and run through February 6, featuring mouthwatering dishes from Black-owned eateries across the country that include:

With several locations across the country, this restaurant-by-day and lounge-by-night is known for its seafood and Southern dishes. Vegas foodies will get a taste of one of 2 Chainz's favorites, the Blackened Salmon Alfredo Pasta, featuring Cajun-seasoned fish over classic alfredo. Fans can also enjoy 2 Chainz's own cocktail creation throughout the residency.

Voted the number one Black-owned restaurant by fans via Pepsi Dig In's Restaurant Royalty contest initiative, Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls is serving its Churro Cinnamon Roll with a classic cream cheese glaze, chocolate and caramel drizzle. The dessert is finished with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a strawberry.

Specializing in authentic street style tacos with soul, Taylor's Tacos will be serving their Extra-Juicy Chicken Tacos with braised chicken thigh, secret salsa, cilantro, cheese, and lime in crisped corn tortillas.

Known for their uniquely crafted New American menu, Blk Swan will serve its top-selling seafood risotto with shrimp, scallops, Maryland jumbo lump crab, white wine and sambal, for a heated twist.

Inspired by island flavors, LoLo's on The Water created a new dish exclusively for the residency. The Island BBQ Beef Shank Platter features BBQ beef shank with an achiote glaze, served with Johnny Cakes and honey-rum glazed plantains.

The James Beard Award finalist will bring one of the most popular vegan dishes from her Los Angeles Caribbean pop-up: Curry Channa Doubles - savory Trinidadian-bara bread with curry chickpeas, cucumber chutney, lime and tamarind sauce.

"Las Vegas provides a valuable culinary stage and unparalleled business opportunity for restaurateurs. In partnership with MGM Resorts International, the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency Program is putting Black-owned restaurants and chefs in front of foodies from around the world," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice.

The residency, now in its sophomore year, ladders back to the larger Pepsi Dig In platform. Pepsi Dig In helps diners discover and visit Black-owned restaurants while providing resources, mentorship, and training to Black restaurateurs made possible by PepsiCo. The residency was created in alignment with MGM Resorts' commitments to greater inclusion in building a diverse culture for employees, guests, community partners and stakeholders.

"MGM Resorts continues to deepen our commitment to social impact by focusing on the intersection of culinary excellence and diverse representation," said Tony Gladney, MGM Resorts International Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Together with Pepsi, we're proving that delicious food can drive meaningful change, and we look forward to another year of extraordinary culinary experiences that celebrate diversity and spark meaningful conversations."

For further information on Pepsi Dig In, fans can visit PepsiDigIn.com and follow @PepsiDigIn on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter for the latest updates.

About Pepsi Dig In

Pepsi Dig In is a platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness to Black-owned restaurants. Pepsi Dig In helps diners discover, dine at, or order from Black-owned restaurants while providing resources, mentorship, and training to Black restaurateurs. Utilizing the scale and reach of PepsiCo and its partners, Pepsi Dig In aims to create opportunities for Black-owned restaurants to thrive.

Launched in 2020 as part of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey (REJ) , the company committed $50 million to support Black-owned businesses over five years, part of PepsiCo's larger REJ initiative totaling more than $400 million to increase representation within the company, support Black-owned businesses, and help to create economic opportunities in the communities it serves.

For more information, visit pepsidigin.com and follow @pepsidigin on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram, Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Facebook and Instagram.

