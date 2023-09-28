NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 850 supporters came together during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month to raise over $2.6MM for critical research at the Tina's Wish Gala on Thursday, September 21st at Pier Sixty in NYC. The event hosted by Emmy Award-winning Journalist and Two-time Ovarian Cancer Survivor, Joyce Kulhawik, celebrated the 15th Anniversary of the Foundation and honored Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones Partner, Laura Davis Jones, and Milbank Partner, Dennis Dunne, for their contributions to mentoring and leadership.

Tina’s Wish Gala Celebrates 15 Years and Raises $2.6MM for Ovarian Cancer Early Detection Research (PRNewswire)

"The diagnosis of ovarian cancer is scary and horrific, and the loss of life from ovarian cancer is unacceptable," said Davis Jones during her remarks. "I firmly believe that early detection is within our reach, and that goal will be achieved by the continued funding of the great research and outside-the-box thinking that is being done through Tina's Wish."

Tina's Wish Scientific Advisory Board Co-Chair and Medical Oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Joyce Liu, reflected on milestones over the past fifteen years.

"In these past 15 years, there have been continuous advances in science and technology that give us a better understanding of how ovarian cancers develop, and which offer new cutting-edge tools that may allow us to 'crack the nut' of ovarian cancer early detection," said Liu. "It's been a privilege to be part of Tina's Wish – they are a catalyst for collaborative research that will drive ovarian cancer early detection forward."



Tina's Wish honors the memory of Tina Brozman, former chief judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, who died from ovarian cancer in 2007. Since its inception, Tina's Wish has raised over $24MM for research for the early detection and prevention of ovarian cancer.

Most ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed at advanced stages due to the lack of an effective early detection method. Statistically, the five-year survival rate for women diagnosed at Stage III/IV is only 27%. The five-year survival rate for women diagnosed at Stage I is 92%, demonstrating that tools for early detection are critical.

One of the evening's honorees, Dennis Dunne, ended his remarks with encouragement.

"We have the power to effectuate meaningful and lasting change through Tina's Wish," said Dunne. "We honor the memory of Tina Brozman and the countless women who are affected by ovarian cancer through our support for this cause."

To see photos or make a donation, visit: tinaswish.org/gala23

