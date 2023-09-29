BAFFIN EXTENDS TITAN BOOT SIZING FOR MORE INCLUSIVE FIT

INSULATED RUBBER BOOT NOW AVAILABLE IN SIZES 5 TO 14

STONEY CREEK, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand, Baffin, is excited to announce a size extension of the bestselling TITAN boot to offer a more inclusive size range for all. The extension adds two new sizes, bringing the full range from size 7 to 14 (women's fit 9 to 16) to size 5 to 14 (women's fit 7 to 16). This addition is a response to the increased call for Industrial and Hunt and Fish boots in the women's segment.

One of Baffin's most iconic styles, TITAN has been a customer favourite since its creation in 2004. The Baffin community has been vocal in their love for the product, but also the desire for TITAN to be available in additional sizes, specifically to allow more women to wear the boot. Baffin recognizes the importance of inclusive sizing, and this size extension release is the latest step in the ongoing efforts to provide quality footwear to all.

A mainstay of both Baffin's Hunt and Fish and Industrial collections, TITAN is available in Plain Toe and Safety Toe and Plate. Made to withstand the unpredictable North American climate, TITAN offers warmth, safety, reliability and comfort in footwear year-round during moderate levels of activity.

"Since 1979, Baffin has been committed to providing quality footwear for customers to endure the cold," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "Through the years we have heard the call for inclusive size ranges to allow more women to be supported in a variety of industries. We are thrilled that with the size extension of TITAN, we are providing more options for women in these fields and that TITAN has become the latest Baffin product made for all."

Proven by Baffin at both the North and South Pole, TITAN is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Polar Rated. Made to conquer the most barren and remote environments on the planet, TITAN is made to sustain areas where the climate demands the most comprehensive inner boot system to keep the frozen elements out.

Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof, an impervious to water technology, offering the maximum level of wet protection, TITAN provides water guard in the wettest of conditions – allowing for full submergence where needed. TITAN is waterproof from the base through to the collar, protecting from wetness at depths for extended periods of time, and features Baffin's most comprehensive inner boot system, a Removable Comfort-Fit multi-layer inner boot system that features nine layers of insulating technology.

TITAN (STP) contains a Steel Safety Toe and Plate, is CSA/ASTM approved and ESR/EH rated and is finished with an oil and acid resistant Oarprene compound.

The extended size run of TITAN is available now at Baffin.com and in select outdoor and industrial retailers in North America.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

