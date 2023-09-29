Ultimate Smart Home Compatibility with the New, Next-Gen ULTRALOQ Bolt Smart Locks

The newly launched ULTRALOQ Bolt smart Wi-Fi deadbolts connect seamlessly with all major smart home systems including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

UNION CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , a leader and trusted brand for smart home solutions, is launching the next generation of its award-winning flagship ULTRALOQ Bolt smart Wi-Fi deadbolts series in late 2023, once again providing ULTRALOQ customers a smart lock with unparalleled connectivity, utility, security, and home integration.

A new product launch event is scheduled to unveil new ULTRALOQ Bolt series in Santa Clara, California, October 3, 2023. The pricing and pre-sale information will be announced at the launch event.

The new ULTRALOQ Bolt series is the most versatile yet as it is compatible with all major smart home systems including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT – catering to users' varying preferences for smart home systems. This impressive level of connectivity comes on top of ULTRALOQ smart locks' multiple unlocking methods and keyless entry, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and a battery life of up to one year. The sleek ULTRALOQ Bolt design has also been given a stylish black and metallic design update.

Bolt NFC (PRNewswire)

Designed for Apple users

Different variations of the ULTRALOQ Bolt are available to fit users' different needs. Working with Apple to bring the best keyless smart lock experience to users, Apple users can opt for the ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Edition, one of the world's first Wi-Fi enabled deadbolt compatible with Apple HomeKit; or the Apple Home Key-enabled NFC Edition, which allows users to unlock with a single tap of their phone or smartwatch. Even if your iPhone runs out of battery, it can still be used to unlock the door within five hours.

"U-tec has been a pioneer in revolutionizing the way people access their homes. Our goal is to deliver a better keyless entry experience for everyone," said U-tec's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Clark Ruan.

"Apple Wallet's Home Key is an easy, convenient and secure option for our users. We are proud to work together with Apple to launch this life-changing digital experience by utilizing their iPhone or Apple Watch as their keys. With the Apple Home app, the ULTRALOQ Bolt series can be controlled and integrated with other HomeKit compatible devices into users' daily routines," Ruan said.

The ULTRALOQ Bolt Matter Edition, one of the world's first smart Wi-Fi deadbolt compatible with Matter, the next-gen smart home standard, will follow soon after – it will be coming in early 2024.

Upgrades to ULTRALOQ's smart lock technology

Other exciting tech specs under the hood include a 360-degree live fingerprint ID powered by an AI self-learning algorithm which improves over time; a more durable and weather-resistant anti-peep keypad compatible even with gloves; and an auto unlock function that uses mobile geofencing technology to unlock the door when you arrive home. These features mean customers can say goodbye to needlessly taking more time to unlock their doors, whether by fishing through for their keys or while their hands are full with groceries.

Every Bolt model also offers long-lasting battery life of up to one year, with a LED battery indicator and low battery warning to remind users of timely battery replacement and ensure users are never left locked out.

ULTRALOQ Bolt deadbolt automatically locks when closed and sends a reminder to your phone if a door is left unlocked, offering peace of mind for customers – particularly those with young children and pets that could easily escape an open door.

Easy DIY installation also means even the most entry-level smart home customers can easily install an ULTRALOQ Bolt deadbolt. All that's required for installation is a screwdriver – no wiring and no drilling needed.

As with all ULTRALOQ smart locks, the Bolt series can be controlled via the U-tec app, whether it's to check the lock status, door open/close status, access records, or managing permanent/temporary fingerprint, passcode and key card access. With U-tec planning to branch out with even more smart home products, users will also be able to integrate with smart products including Ulticam smart security cameras, the Bright smart lighting system, as well as smart switches and plugs in the future.

About U-tec

Located in Union City, California, U-tec invents and manufactures the ULTRALOQ Whole-Home smart lock system that delivers an exceptional access experience with ultimate flexibility, security and convenience. U-tec is setting a new standard for smart home security with its best-in-class design and advanced technologies. Every day, U-tec helps keep more than 1 million North American customers and their assets safe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.u-tec.com/

Bolt Fingerprint (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-tec