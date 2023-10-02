Arcaea Launches Future Society, A First of Its Kind Fragrance Brand Made from Extinct Flowers

New Fragrance Brand Unveils Revolutionary Scents Crafted from Sequenced DNA of Extinct Flowers

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty biotech firm, Arcaea (Ar-kay-uh) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking fragrance brand, Future Society , with the debut of the Scent Surrection Collection - six never-before-experienced perfumes derived from the sequenced DNA of extinct flowers . This revolutionary olfactory experience pushes the boundary of scent creation, embodying the essence of flora lost to time and formulated by the world's most renowned perfumers including Jérome Epinette (Robertet), Daniela Andrier (Givaudan) and Olivia Jan (Givaudan).

Following Arcaea's mission to make biology the most desired technology in beauty, Future Society is a first of its kind brand that establishes biology as a genre in beauty. This first collection of products leverages the DNA sequences of extinct flowers to access a fragrance story that previously was not possible. DNA sequencing technology made it possible to understand what scent molecules these flowers may have once produced. This data was then shared with world-renowned perfumers, who used their knowledge of aromachemicals and botany to create Future Society's Scent Surrection Collection. It is a combination of art and science, enabling consumers to experience the stories of these flowers once thought lost to time.

"Fragrance has always been rooted in powerful storytelling and sensory experiences. We are excited to show how biology can create new stories and product experiences. Science is about more than clinical studies, it also represents new creative tools." says Jasmina Aganovic, CEO of Arcaea. "Each of these fragrances will transport you to another time and place which would not be possible without the groundbreaking science."

Future Society's launch represents a significant milestone in the fragrance industry, merging science, nature, and art to deliver six unique fragrances. Retailing for $98 each (50ml), Future Society's full-sized fragrances are available now at WeAreFutureSociety.com and will roll out on October 16th on Nordstrom.com and in 20 Nordstrom doors. Discovery kits featuring all six fragrances (2ml each) will retail for $35 exclusively on WeAreFutureSociety.com.

About Arcaea (Ar-kay-uh)

Arcaea, LLC (Ar-kay-uh), is a biology-first beauty company developing novel ingredients and product experiences and commercializing them across the value chain of the industry. The company will grow new ingredients and product experiences for beauty through technology such as DNA sequencing, biological engineering, fermentation and more. By harnessing the power of biology, Arcaea is poised to produce highly sustainable products that can deliver new functionality and performance across skincare, bodycare, and haircare. Arcaea was incubated on the Ginkgo Bioworks platform, which is where the original sequencing data for the extinct flowers was first generated.

