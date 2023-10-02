EPA Names Clorox as 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year for Advancing Ingredient and Product Safety

Clorox receives honorary distinction for sixth time, demonstrating continued commitment to product stewardship

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) was named a 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for its outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of products with ingredients that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designates as safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.

Safer Choice U.S. EPA Partner of the Year 2023 (PRNewswire)

The Clorox Company was named a 2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for the sixth time.

This is the company's sixth time receiving this award in the formulation/product manufacturing award category, previously recognized as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Last year, Clorox was also recognized for participating in an industry coalition that partnered with the EPA to revise and modernize the Design for the Environment logo for antimicrobial products.

The Safer Choice and Design for the Environment labels help consumers and organizations find products that perform and are made with safer ingredients. Several U.S. Clorox products carry the EPA's Safer Choice or Design for the Environment labels, which signals to consumers that their ingredients have met rigorous human and environmental health criteria. This includes Clorox® Free and Clear products (Multi-Surface Cleaner and Compostable Cleaning Wipes) as well as the CloroxPro® EcoClean product line (All Purpose Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, and Disinfectant).

"Product stewardship is a direct expression of Clorox's commitment to do the right thing and ensure consumers know what's in the products they bring into their homes," said Lisa Pankiewicz, Vice President Global Stewardship at The Clorox Company. "We all play a role in protecting our families' health and the environment, and we're proud to have partnered with Safer Choice for more than 15 years to advocate and support this critical program."

Ingredient transparency and advocacy are critical elements of Clorox's environmental, social, governance, or ESG, goals embedded in the company's corporate IGNITE strategy. Representing a key benchmark in this ongoing work, this award supports Clorox's commitment to enhance consumer confidence in its products through certification programs.

This recognition also builds upon Clorox's longstanding product stewardship efforts, including becoming the first major consumer packaged goods company to voluntarily disclose ingredients in the U.S. retail and professional cleaning, disinfecting and laundry products over a decade ago.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

About EPA Safer Choice program

The Safer Choice program, formerly known as the Design for the Environment (DfE) Safer Product Labeling Program, was developed in 1997 and draws upon chemical and environmental expertise from across EPA. Safer Choice uses the technical tools and expertise of EPA's New Chemicals Program to evaluate the environmental and human health impacts of every chemical ingredient in a product, and only the safest ingredients in certified products are allowed. As a voluntary partnership program, Safer Choice brings all interested parties together to advance sustainability in chemical products. Safer Choice currently certifies approximately 2,000 products. For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

CLX-C

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Clorox Company