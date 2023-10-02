PAM Health Announces Expansion in San Antonio

ENOLA, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health announced plans to expand its presence in the San Antonio region with the addition of a new rehabilitation hospital in the Westover Hills area. This will be PAM Health's fourth inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation center and sixth hospital in the area.

"Our first hospitals were in Texas and our dedication to Texans has only grown stronger over the years," said Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PAM Health. "We continue to see an expanding need in the greater San Antonio community for the caliber of physical, occupational, and speech therapy PAM Health is known for."

Once completed, the new hospital will contain 42 private patient rooms, a full therapy gym, pharmacy, and cafeteria. The hospital will employ close to 200 people, including a full complement of physicians, therapists, nurses, and ancillary staff. As a rehabilitation hospital, the professional team will focus on assisting patients recovering from acute illness or injury to enable them to meet their personal goals and regain their optimal level of function and health. PAM Health is also known for its specialization in workers' compensation.

PAM Health rehabilitation hospitals in San Antonio include PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Northeast San Antonio, PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of San Antonio, and PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Westover Hills. In addition, PAM Health has two long-term acute care hospitals in the area – PAM Health Specialty Hospital of San Antonio and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of San Antonio Medical Center.

PAM HEALTH based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides specialty healthcare services through 27 long-term acute care hospitals, 43 physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, and 3 behavioral health hospitals, as well as additional wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 17 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

