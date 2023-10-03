Mercury Insurance Crowned LA Kings' First Jersey Patch Partner, Extending Historic Partnership

Extended Multi-Year Agreement Solidifies Mercury as the NHL Team's Inaugural Jersey Patch Partner, Celebrating 16 Years of Collaboration and Commitment to Southern California Communities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, the LA Kings, are proud to announce a landmark collaboration. Mercury will become the team's first-ever jersey patch partner, underscoring the organizations' commitment to Los Angeles and the rich tapestry of communities that make up the Southern California market. This groundbreaking agreement extends a relationship that began 16 years ago and is a significant milestone for the company and team.

"We're extremely excited and honored to be chosen as the first jersey patch partner in team history," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Both organizations were 'born and raised' in Los Angeles and we share a deep commitment to the City of Angels and the amazing people that live here. Mercury and the Kings are truly part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and nowhere is this better illustrated than on the jerseys of LA's hockey heroes."

During the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, Mercury's logo will be featured on the team's on-ice home jerseys for all pre-season, regular season and playoff games taking place at Crypto.com Arena. Fans will get their first look at the uniform with the new Mercury patch beginning with the team's first two pre-season home games on Tuesday, October 3 when the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks at Crypto.com Arena and Saturday, October 7 when the Kings take on the Vegas Golden Nights.

Mercury will be further embedded into the fabric of the LA Kings' game-day experience through a "Where's Bailey?" augmented reality experience and in-game feature. This first-of-its-kind activation will challenge fans to search for team mascot Bailey throughout the arena and amongst some of LA's most iconic landmarks. Everyone who finds Bailey will be entered to win a Kings prize package that includes an authentic jersey and autographed memorabilia.

The two organizations will also partner with LA Kings superstar, Kevin Fiala, to celebrate and honor local community heroes who are making significant impacts in their local communities. Each honoree will be inducted into the Hockeywood Community Walk of Fame art installation the two organizations are creating at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California. Honorees will have the chance to meet with Fiala, be integrated into the art installation and be celebrated in-arena on the videoboard, in addition to receiving a Kings jersey and tickets to a game.

Much like the LA Kings, who played their first season in LA in 1967, Mercury Insurance has a decades-long history of protecting Angelenos and providing top-quality insurance coverage and products. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury offers a wide variety of insurance products, including auto, home, personal liability (umbrella), business, commercial, and mechanical breakdown.

"Mercury Insurance has become both a trusted and highly valued partner of our team over the years and we are honored to be making history as we welcome them as our very first jersey partner," said LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. "Together we have grown, evolved, and most importantly given back to the diverse communities of people who support us and help make our organizations great. We look forward to creating even more cherished memories for our fans as our players step out on the ice for the very first time this season wearing the Mercury brand with pride."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

