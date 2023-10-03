project44 Releases Multiple AI-Powered Enhancements To Simplify Supply Chain Visibility

Expanded capabilities include extended door-to-door visibility and machine learning-powered innovations that automate key processes, leading to cost savings and efficiency gains

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced significant enhancements to its platform, Movement, that simplify multimodal visibility and help customers maximize carrier data quality. project44 now delivers greater business value by streamlining some of the most complex scenarios facing shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) today.

project44's latest machine learning-powered solutions simplify the most complex multimodal visibility challenges (PRNewswire)

"While many providers offer basic modal visibility, shippers adopting these solutions find themselves still grappling with costly blind spots as shipments transition between modes and carriers. Poor data quality from carriers only exacerbates the issue, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars in avoidable supply chain costs," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "project44's cutting-edge, machine learning-powered solutions provide the sophisticated insights organizations need to transform their supply chain from a cost center into a competitive advantage."

Shippers and LSPs struggle to gain visibility of shipments across modes and carriers, leading to reactive exception management and an inability to plan effectively. project44's new capabilities address these challenges by connecting customers to every carrier and freight forwarder, delivering unmatched shipment visibility from door-to-door, connected to orders with line item- and SKU-level granularity. With this robust inventory in motion visibility, shippers can reduce manual efforts while optimizing inventory levels, reducing costs from fees, and avoiding unnecessary expedites.

Enhancements to project44's comprehensive suite of visibility products include:

Extended Visibility: Merges data from carriers and forwarders to deliver complete visibility from door to door, eliminating costly blind spots at interchanges so shippers can proactively manage inventory in transit and meet order due dates while minimizing manual effort

Enhanced China OTR Visibility: Expanded full truckload (FTL) and less-than-truckload (LTL) network coverage in the world's largest road freight market by volume, including the only compliant solution in the market to enable cross-border data transfer, giving companies manufacturing or sourcing product in China complete visibility from factory to consumer door

Shared Visibility: Lets brand owners and LSPs automatically share their project44 visibility experience with customers and partners for better collaboration without manual activities like phone calls and emails

project44 customers who are leveraging these new capabilities are gaining tremendous business value while enabling more agile supply chain operations.

"By definition, airfreight is time sensitive, but visibility has historically been difficult to achieve because shipments move and change hands rapidly," said Curt Metzler at Alcon, a multinational vision care products provider. "Extended Air Visibility from project44 gives us the real-time tracking capabilities we need to provide a great customer experience every time."

"Intermodal transportation is a great way to control shipping costs and make progress on sustainability goals, but if you're not working directly with rail or short sea carriers, you typically can't access status data," said Ewout van Jarwaarde, CEO at Brenntag Essentials, global market leader in chemical distribution. "Extended Truckload Visibility from project44 allows us to create a single shipment and stay connected during the entire journey with real-time shipment status information."

Shippers and LSPs can also struggle to maximize the value of their visibility investment due to inaccurate carrier data. project44 has developed machine learning-powered solutions to address poor data quality, including technology that automatically resolves issues without manual intervention and dashboards that prescribe specific fixes when intervention is required. Together, these solutions are improving carrier data quality at scale while cutting out hours of manual effort.

"The ease of project44's Truckload Visibility and Root Cause Analysis product makes all the difference," said Darren Padro, Senior Operations Manager at CEVA Logistics. "Being able to view all my untracked shipments by carrier in one place with specific root cause errors and details on how to fix the errors has saved me countless hours of sifting through our own internal systems. This product is a game changer for us."

Learn more about project44's End-to-End Visibility solution here.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 15 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai­ and­ Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

press@project44.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44