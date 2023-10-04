"Elevating Kids Health Well Beyond Medicine" will highlight the importance of investing in health in childhood for lifelong health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health will host the first-ever dedicated pediatric session at HLTH, the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem focused on health innovation and transformation. This invited program, "Elevating Kids Health Well Beyond Medicine," will extend HLTH's 2023 theme, "Elevating Humanity," to focus on health in childhood and why it is the only way to build good health across the lifespan.

Nemours Children's Health (PRNewswire)

Nemours Children's Health Hosts First-Ever Pediatric Session at HLTH 2023

"The child health perspective is an essential viewpoint for the attendees of HLTH to consider and we are proud to offer this program," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "Improving the health of our nation requires first improving the health of our children, and this session will present ideas to advance population health strategies, technology and health equity from a range of distinguished speakers."

The Nemours program will take place Sunday, October 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pacific at the Las Vegas Convention Center, level 2 rooms 231-233.

The distinguished faculty includes a range of experts from leading organizations discussing the following topics:

An Rx for Fixing Healthcare by Redefining Children's Health will be shared by R. Lawrence Moss , MD, FACS, FAAP, President and CEO, Nemours Children's Health.

A Payer, A Provider & An Innovator on Elevating Humanity: A Conversation on Transformation & The Possibilities for Change will feature perspectives from Joe Kiani , Founder, Chairman and CEO, Masimo; Karen Dale, RN , MSN , Market President/CEO, AmeriHealth Caritas DC and Chief Diversity Equity & Inclusion Officer, AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies; and Matthew M. Davis , MD, MAPP , Chair, Department of Pediatrics and Executive Vice-President and Chief of Community Health Transformation, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago .

BC, DC & KAC: An Introduction to the Technology And Human Aspects of the "New" Children's Healthcare will be offered by Stephen K. Klasko , MD, MBA , General Catalyst, Sheba Medical Center; Rebecca Kavoussi . MPP , Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Nest Health; Geeta 'Dr. G' Nayyar, MD, MBA , former CMO, Salesforce and Author of Dead Wrong; and Eric V. Jackson Jr. , MD , Chief Innovation Officer, Nemours Children's Health.

Leveraging Tech to Promote Child Health Equity by Addressing Social Determinants of Health will be the focus of a discussion among Rachel Thornton , MD, PhD , VP, Chief Health Equity Officer, Nemours Children's Health; Wizdom Powell, PhD, MPH. , Chief Purpose Officer, Headspace; Daniel Brillman , Co-founder and CEO, Unite Us; and Trent Haywood - MD, JD , Founder of Knowality.

Innovation, Synergy, and Impact – Community Partners Accelerating Children's Access to Health will feature Meghan Walls , PsyD, Director of External Affairs, Nemours Children's Health; Andy Bischel , President and CEO, Boys and Girls of Southern Nevada ; and Megan Freeman , PhD, Chief Behavioral Health Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada .

More information about the program can be found here.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Nemours Foundation