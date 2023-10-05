Addmotor Prime Mon 2023: Unmissable Deals on Cutting-Edge Electric Bikes!

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun, and the anticipation is building as Addmotor gears up for Prime Mon 2023. Get ready to electrify your ride with exclusive promo on a stunning lineup of cutting-edge ebikes and trikes. Mark your calendars from October 5th to October 25th, as Addmotor is all set to redefine your biking experience with unbeatable deals and special offers on its latest electric bike and etrike in 2023.

Addmotor understands that every rider is unique, with their own set of needs and desires. That's why they've curated an extensive selection of electric bikes and electric trikes that cater to a diverse range of lifestyles.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the featured products that will be stealing the spotlight during Addmotor Prime Mon:

1. Grandtan Turbo - Power of the Mid-Drive Motor

If you're in search of a different kind of riding experience, the Grandtan Turbo is here to revolutionize your journey. Premium, Powerful, Practical are the labels of Grandtan Turbo. This electric trike offers a thrilling alternative to traditional electric tricycles, providing an opportunity to relax, enjoy a workout with less effort, or conveniently run errands. Featuring a 1000W Mid-Drive Bafang Motor, it provides an incredible 160 NM of torque and 20mph speed, making it the go-to choice for conquering challenging terrains and elevations with ease. The Grandtan Turbo also boasts sturdy fat tires, parking brakes, differential, CNC laser cutting head-tube, and a spacious rear basket. It's the perfect companion for those who seek a little extra assistance navigating the city or savoring the great outdoors.

2. Triketan M-330F - Portability Meets Power

For urban dwellers and space-conscious riders, the Triketan M-330F is the epitome of versatility. This folding electric trike combines the convenience of foldability with a reliable 750W High-Torque rear-mounted motor that ensures a smooth, comfortable ride while fitting seamlessly into your daily life. With a quick fold, this folding electric trike transforms into a compact and portable electric trike measuring 49.5" L x 37" W x 34" H, making storage and transportation a breeze. The M-330F offers the perfect blend of functionality and style, ensuring that you turn heads wherever you go.

3. Soletri M-366X - Comfort Redefined with Full Suspension

This remarkable electric trike boasts a full suspension system. It's all about giving you a comfy ride by absorbing all those shocks, bumps, and rough patches. Whether you're cruising around the city or venturing outdoor, the Soletri M-366X's suspension system keeps you in control while enjoying a super smooth ride. It features a powerful Front Brushless 750W Hub Motor and parking brake for a safe and controlled ride. The Soletri M-366X is also equipped with Addmotor's newest EB 2.0 electrical system, so you can have a relaxed and enjoyable ride. Prepare to redefine your biking standards and conquer any road with this exceptional model.

4. Citytri E-310 - Powerful, Multi Versions

For those who prioritize affordability without compromising on quality, the Citytri E-310 is the answer to your cycling needs. With this folding electric trike, you can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of triking without breaking your bank. With three different versions, Standard, Mini, and Plus, and cutting-edge features like a 48V*20Ah high-capacity battery, Half Twist Throttle, 7-Level PAS mode, EB 2.0 Lighting System, etc, this etrike gives you all you need at the affordable and cost-effective price.

5. Foldtan M-160 - Folding Convenience with Built-in Battery

When you really need to save space and have something easy to carry around, the Foldtan M-160 folding electric bike is the perfect choice. This electric bike features a clever folding design, making it incredibly easy to store and transport. What sets this folding electric bike apart is its built-in battery, to keep it looking all sleek and cool. Plus, that battery's got some serious armor against impacts, water, and the sun, making it last longer and giving you a maximum range of 100 miles. It's a true game-changer for urban commuters and anyone seeking a folding electric bike that effortlessly fits into their lifestyle.

6. GRAOOPRO - Up to 210+Miles per Charge

Graoopro comes with cargo capacity 500 lbs and dual battery which powers up to 210+miles per range (PAS 1). Each of its details tells the workmanship, from the electronic to the mechanic parts, gathering all pros of different cargo ebike brands and are redefined to level up riding comfort and safety with mid-axis torque sensor, 5 in 1 lighting system, footrest and more.

Addmotor's Prime Mon promises unbeatable deals on these exceptional electric bikes and etrikes, allowing you to embark on eco-friendly adventures, conquer urban commutes, and enjoy the freedom of the open road. It is the perfect opportunity to save big on a high-quality electric bike or etrike. With biggest discounts on a wide range of products, there's something for everyone.

So, get ready to electrify your fall with Addmotor's Prime Mon 2023. Whether you're seeking power, convenience, comfort, affordability, or portability, Addmotor has a product that's tailor-made for you. To learn more, visit www.addmotor.com .

About Addmotor:

Addmotor is a rapidly growing electric bike and etrike company based in the USA, boasting various but one of a kind electric bike and trike, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge and sustainable transportation solutions. For over a decade, Addmotor has been committed to providing stylish, durable, affordable, and efficient electric bicycles and tricycles for commuting and recreation. All the Addmotor's ebikes and etrikes are designed to meet the diverse needs of riders worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mobile no.: +1 888-6600868

Email address: Press@addmotor.com

Website: https://www.addmotor.com/

SOURCE Addmotor Electric Bike