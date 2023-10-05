Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 in a release to be issued on October 18 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on October 19, in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on October 19 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:

US/Canada: (877) 559-1190

International: (201) 389-0916

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:

To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on October 20.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

