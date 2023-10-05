Tinuiti Named Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network For Retail

Expands Retail Media Accessibility and Unlocks New Revenue Streams For Brand Clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been named as a premier launch partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for retail. Now, retailers can launch a profitable retail media program quickly to generate incremental sales and unlock additional high-margin revenue with high-quality ads.

The Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail is also a great new opportunity for brand advertisers to generate incremental sales with their retail partners. Tinuiti brand clients have access to:

Ready-built retail media ad supply.

Access to a large high-intent shopper audience across Microsoft Advertising Network with co-sponsored product ads.

Real-time reporting to see detailed SKU level performance data.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft Retail Media to simplify how brands connect with more customers online by making the rental media activation process more efficient. The configuration closely mirrors a conventional Shopping campaign, while offering the additional capacity to optimize sales for our clients across multiple retailers and overseeing the listings of identical products on different platforms, " said Evan Kirkpatrick, Vice President, Head of Shoppable Media at Tinuiti.

Skai's omnichannel marketing platform will be the first third-party platform integrated into this new retail solution, offering advertisers additional flexibility into how they buy retail media ads and monitor media spending.

Earlier this year, Tinuiti won two Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards — the Growth Media Division as Microsoft's Advertising Channel Partner of the Year, and the Search/Shoppable Media Division winning the Microsoft Advertising Client Partnership of the Year. These two accolades add to Tinuiti's list of Microsoft Partner Awards. Last year, Tinuiti took home Microsoft's two biggest awards: Global Agency of The Year and Agency Partner of the Year (Americas) — marking the first time any independent agency has ever done so.

The Microsoft Advertising Network for retail allows both retailers and advertisers to engage with shoppers across their customer journey from awareness to purchase. It is available in the US only today.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

