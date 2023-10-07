Cultural treasures in Hangzhou capture expats' eyes

BEIJING, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Expats pose for a group photo at the memorial hall of Huang Gongwang in Fuyang district, Hangzhou, on Sept 29.

Fuyang district and Tonglu county in Hangzhou city, with rich history and vibrant traditions, offered a captivating journey for 10 global influencers seeking to immerse themselves in the local culture from Sept 29 to 30.

Hangzhou, capital city of East China's Zhejiang province, is also the host city of the ongoing 19th Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

On the first day's trip to Fuyang district, the expats visited the former residence of Huang Gongwang, a painter and calligrapher of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) known for his masterpiece Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains.

The masterpiece of landscape art depicts the beautiful scenery of the Fuchun Mountains in Hangzhou, including lush green mountains, meandering rivers, and villages.

Displayed artifacts – including his brush, inkstone, and artworks – offered a glimpse into his creative process.

"Huang's painting is really beautiful and I feel that it's so different from our country's culture," Camila Thomas, an internet celebrity from Venezuela, said. "I like to get to know Chinese culture, and enjoying literature and painting is such a unique experience," she added.

Beyond the residence, the expats also explored the surrounding Fuchun River, which inspired Huang Gongwang's artwork.

Shen'ao village in Tonglu county with a history of nearly 1,000 years is also involved in the Fuchun River Basin. The village has become a popular tourist attraction relying on over 140 traditional architecture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), local handicrafts, and delicious cuisine.

Walking into the village, the global tourists were captivated by the intricate beauty and delicate craftsmanship of local paper-cutting, as well as completed paper-cutting of the Chinese character for happiness, ducks, and butterflies.

"This is my first time experiencing Chinese paper-cutting, and it is very interesting. I would like to participate in such detailed and precise work," Borisenko Sofia from Russia said.

Moreover, the 10-person delegation explored more treasures of art and literature in Xindeng Ancient City in Fuyang and Dongziguan village in Tonglu, including bamboo paper-making craft, gourd carving, and Shaoxing Opera.

