NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LANGaware, a pioneering tech company at the forefront of AI-driven cognitive and mental health diagnostics, is delighted to announce the appointment of Michel Vounatsos to their advisory board. As a seasoned executive and strategic visionary, Mr. Vounatsos will serve as a senior advisor, providing invaluable expertise and guidance to drive LANGaware's mission of transforming cognitive and mental health diagnostics that focus on early stages of the disease evolution.

LANGaware Strengthens Advisory Board with Michel Vounatsos , Former Biogen CEO and Strategic Visionary

LANGaware is dedicated to revolutionizing cognitive and mental health diagnostics by harnessing the power of advanced AI tools. By leveraging speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware's solution offers unparalleled accuracy, speed, accessibility, and convenience. The ultimate vision is to detect cognitive and mental health disorders at their earliest stages enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being.

"We believe in a future where cognitive and mental health conditions are detected proactively, leading to personalized care and improved quality of life for all individuals," said Vassiliki Rentoumi, Founder and CEO of LANGaware. "We are enthusiastic to have Michel Vounatsos join our team. His involvement not only validates our vision, but also provides expert guidance as we transform the healthcare landscape. Michel's insights and leadership will be instrumental in shaping our company's R&D, strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring that LANGaware continues to drive innovation and deliver groundbreaking solutions."

"I am very pleased to join LANGaware's advisory board, especially at a time when we are witnessing significant advancements in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease," said Michel Vounatsos. "LANGaware's ability to detect patients at the early stages of cognitive decline is invaluable, thanks to LANGaware's potentially differentiated AI based capability."

Mr. Vounatsos brings decades of experience to LANGaware, having served as the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biogen and a member of their Board of Directors from January 2017 to late 2022. Prior to joining Biogen, Mr. Vounatsos had a 20-year career at Merck and has held management positions at Ciba-Geigy. His global and deep understanding of providers, health systems, insurers, and payors will optimize patients' access to LANGaware's innovative AI-first digital health diagnostics. The addition of Mr. Vounatsos to the advisory board marks an important milestone for LANGaware.

About LANGaware: LANGaware is a pioneering company that leverages AI technology to revolutionize cognitive and mental health diagnostics. By utilizing speech analysis and proprietary voice and speech biomarkers, LANGaware provides early and objective detection of conditions, enabling more effective treatments, reducing healthcare burdens, and improving overall well-being. The company's vision is to transform the healthcare industry by seamlessly integrating AI-driven diagnostic tools and empowering healthcare professionals with valuable insights for personalized care. For more information about LANGaware, please visit www.langaware.com.

