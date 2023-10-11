BurgerFi® Returns To The Big Apple With New Better Burger Lab

Premium burger brand debuts new Better Burger Lab set to open December 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big apple is now the big burger as BurgerFi®, announces its triumphant return to New York City in late December 2023 and is bringing its chef-driven, award-winning burger with it. But that's not all; along with the grand reopening of its flagship restaurant, BurgerFi is set to unveil its groundbreaking Better Burger Lab experience. Located at 1571 Second Avenue, the Upper East Side restaurant will offer the brand's fresh, never frozen 100% American Angus Beef, fresh-cut sides, draft beer, and frozen custard desserts. In addition, the Better Burger Lab will offer an exclusive lineup of limited-edition offerings that guests can't find anywhere else.

"As a born and raised New Yorker, reopening our Manhattan location is a personal passion point for me," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "In the city that never sleeps, we will have a late-night menu to make sure we are meeting the needs of our guests. Innovating around food quality and taste is a key win for BurgerFi, and we're no stranger to it. We value our guests and want to give them the power to help decide what's on our menu. The Burger Lab will create a unique experience that remains true to delivering BurgerFi's great service and great products."

As the flagship location, the restaurant will also serve as a venue for special events, including providing a variety of alcoholic beverages. For residents of NYC, becoming a V-Fi-P, a member of the BurgerFi Rewards Program, is a must as you might snag an invitation to an exclusive tasting event. Bachmann joined the Company in July 2023 and brings extensive experience in the burger and pizza sectors. He plans to expand the brand's footprint by capturing opportunities in new markets and nontraditional space.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the brand," said Ophir Sternberg , Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. "This is the 90-day mark for the leadership brought by CEO Carl Bachmann, who has made tremendous progress. The Board of Directors and I are extremely pleased and look forward to the Brand's continued success."

BurgerFi has reinvented the burger from the ground up, standing apart from other "better burger" franchises. Guests can enjoy a variety of chef-crafted, high-quality food, including Fresh-Cut Fries, Frozen Custard Shakes, Fi'ed Chicken, and 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

