Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund Announces Third Quarter 2023 Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund") announced a third-quarter distribution of $0.0696 per Class A share (NASDAQ: CAFIX), $0.0693 per Class C share (NASDAQ: CFCIX) and $0.0696 per Class I share (NASDAQ: CFIIX) representing a 2.75% annualized distribution rate, its fourth consecutive quarterly distribution and fourth consecutive increase.1

The Fund is diversified2 geographically and across multiple infrastructure sectors, including electric utilities, independent power, renewable electric producers, water utilities, digital infrastructure, and various other infrastructure sectors.

The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return, with an emphasis on current income, while seeking to invest in issuers that are helping to address certain United Nations Sustainable Goals through their products and services. The Fund pursues its investment objective by strategically investing in a portfolio of private institutional infrastructure investment funds as well as public infrastructure securities. The Fund's strategy is centered around three global megatrends expected to shape our future markets: (i) digital transformation, (ii) energy transition, and (iii) the enhancement of aging infrastructure.

1The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed, and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. All or a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Fund will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns, or avoiding losses.

2 For purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"), the Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund, which means the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers. However, among the issuers in which the Fund invests, the Fund intends to seek exposure across multiple infrastructure sectors (e.g., renewables, communications, and transportation), managers, and geographic locations. As used herein, the terms "diversify," "diversified," and "diversification" are meant to reference the type of diversification referenced in the foregoing sentence and not the Fund's diversification status under the 1940 Act. Accordingly, changes in the financial condition or market value of a single issuer may cause a greater fluctuation in the Fund's net asset value than in a 1940 Act diversified fund. The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program.

About Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund

Cantor Fitzgerald Infrastructure Fund is a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"). The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return with an emphasis on current income while seeking to invest in issuers that are aligned with certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit www.cantorinfrastructurefund.com.

About Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors

The Fund's investment adviser is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors, L.P., an SEC registered investment advisor, a division of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (together with affiliates, "Cantor Fitzgerald"). Founded in 1945 and now with over 11,500 employees, Cantor Fitzgerald is a global financial services firm with significant real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, research, and investment expertise providing investment management, asset management and advisory services to investors in global fixed income, equities, and real asset markets. For more information, visit www.cantor.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling (855) 9-CANTOR / (855) 922-6087.

The Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC is not affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. or Capital Innovations, LLC.

Important Risk Information Investing in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective. There is no guarantee that any investing strategy will be successful. The Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the Fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

The Fund will ordinarily declare and pay distributions from its net investment income, if any, once a quarter, and net realized capital gains annually; however, the amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain. The Fund may pay distributions in significant part from sources that may not be available in the future and that are unrelated to the Fund's performance, such as a return of capital and borrowings.

The Fund intends to incorporate ESG investment insights into its portfolio construction process. The Fund may forego certain investment opportunities by screening out certain companies and industries. The Fund's results may be lower than other funds that do not apply certain exclusionary screens or use different ESG criteria to screen out certain companies or industries. The evaluation of ESG criteria is subjective and may change over time.

The Fund is subject to the risks associated with investment in infrastructure-related companies. Risks associated with infrastructure-related companies include: (a) realized revenue volume may be significantly lower than projected and/or there will be cost overruns; (b) infrastructure project sponsors will alter their terms making a project no longer economical; (c) macroeconomic factors such as low gross domestic product growth or high nominal interest rates will raise the average cost of infrastructure funding; (d) government regulation may affect rates charged to infrastructure customers; (e) government budgetary constraints will impact infrastructure projects; (f) special tariffs will be imposed; and (g) changes in tax laws, regulatory policies or accounting standards could be unfavorable. Other risks include environmental damage due to a company's operations or an accident, a natural disaster, changes in market sentiment towards infrastructure and terrorist acts. Any of these events could cause the value of the Fund's investments in infrastructure-related companies to decline.

By investing in the Fund, a shareholder will not be deemed to be an investor in any underlying fund and will not have the ability to exercise any rights attributable to an investor in any such underlying fund related to their investment. The Fund's investment in Private Investment Funds will require it to bear a pro rata share of the vehicles' expenses, including management and performance fees. When the Fund invests in the securities of other investment companies, it will indirectly bear its proportionate share of any management fees and other expenses paid by investment companies in which it invests, in addition to the management fees (and other expenses) paid by the Fund. Furthermore, Private Investment Funds and other underlying funds in which the Fund may invest, are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the vehicle, and also may employ leverage such that their returns are more than one times that of their benchmark, which could amplify losses suffered by the Fund when compared to unleveraged investments. Shareholders of the Private Investment Funds are not entitled to the protections of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. These characteristics present additional risks for shareholders.

A more complete description of the risks of investing in the Fund can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which is available at www.cantorinfrastructurefund.com.

Opinions expressed are current opinions as of the date appearing in this material only. No part of this material may, without the prior written consent of Cantor Fitzgerald, be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form, by any means, or (ii) distributed to any person that is not an employee, officer, director, or authorized agent of the recipient.

