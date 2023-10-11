Frigo Cheese Heads Offers $150,000 to Support Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs

The brand's "Build a Bright Future" program is funding their futures through grants and educational programming

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frigo Cheese Heads brand announces applications are now open for its 2023 "Build a Bright Future" program to support tweens and teens in their visions of doing good in their communities. Through the program's vision grants – a combination of cash prizes, mentorship, and educational programming – Frigo Cheese Heads will help grant recipients amplify their creative passions, enhance their budding entrepreneurial skills and provide funding for a business idea or nonprofit.

Now in its 10th year, the "Build a Bright Future" program encourages and cultivates creativity in tweens and teens by supporting their talents and big dreams. Frigo Cheese Heads encourages aspiring entrepreneurs ages 8-15 to apply for a "Build a Bright Future" vision grant. This year, educational and mentorship opportunities will be supported through program partner WIT (Whatever It Takes), a nonprofit organization that provides youth around the world access to entrepreneurial education and leadership development programs.

"Our Frigo Cheese Heads brand is all about encouraging creativity and self-expression, and this program helps us connect with young people who are doing just that in their communities," said Nicole Austin, Saputo USA marketing manager - retail dairy. "There are many ways to eat our cheese snacks, just like there are many ways to make a difference. We look forward to seeing all the ways applicants dream of putting their passions to work and helping them make it happen."

What's up for grabs

A total of 35 winners will each receive their share of $75,000 in cash prizes and $75,000 in mentorship and educational programming prizes in early 2024, including the following:

Five grand prizewinners will receive a $5,000 grant and educational opportunities through WIT, a custom virtual mentorship program, a four-week entrepreneurial/leadership course, and one year of access to the WIT Community, a membership-based entrepreneurial organization.

10 first prizewinners will be awarded a $3,000 grant, participation in a four-week WIT entrepreneurial/leadership course and one year of access to the WIT Community.

20 honorable mention winners will be awarded a $1,000 grant, participation in a four-week WIT entrepreneurial/leadership course and one year of access to the WIT Community.

How to apply

United States-based applicants ages 8-15 must create a short video and answer a few questions about their creative idea/business, such as how they'll use grant money to bring that idea to life and how their project can help make the world a better place. Applications are open through November 17, 2023, and will be accepted through online submission at BuildABrightFuture.com . Applications must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.

Official rules for the contest can be found at BuildABrightFuture.com . Follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram @FrigoCheeseHeads and #BuildABrightFuture.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

About WIT

WIT (Whatever It Takes) was started in 2009 by a former elementary school teacher turned entrepreneur. To date, more than 5,000 tweens and teens around the world have participated in a WIT college-credit class, hackathon or pitch event. Learn more at doingwit.org .

